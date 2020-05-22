Fiery Crash slows down the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge route – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A minivan exploded into flames Friday morning in the westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, halting travel to the city until firefighters fought the flames.

A Sigalert was issued for the accident around 6:20 a.m. The three right lanes were blocked near the central anchorage on the upper deck of the bridge.

CAR FIRE BRIDGE ON THE WEST BRIDGE WESTERN SPACE COMPLETELY ENGULFED VEHICLE FIRE LANES # 4/5 BLOCKED 06:34 Hrs pic.twitter.com/oDx4Hk2ixx – MEDIA OF THE SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) May 22, 2020

Bay Bridge on fire? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Gt4rAqniOk – Swizec Cashier (@Swizec) May 22, 2020

At least two lanes were blocked by the crash. There was no estimated time for the reopening. There was no immediate news of injuries, but emergency workers were on the scene.

The California Highway Patrol advised motorists to expect delays and to use alternative routes.