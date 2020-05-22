Fetty Wap's estranged wife accuses him of physical abuse and alcoholism during their marriage, alleges he gave her a black eye

Roommates, the breakup between Fetty Wap and his estranged wife, Leandra González, took a very serious turn. According to new filings, Leandra now claims that Fetty Wap was physically abusive to her, and that she suffered a black eye among other injuries during their time together.

TMZ reports that Leandra González has officially filed new legal documents alleging that she was physically abused by Fetty Wap (real name Willie Maxwell) less than a month after they were married on August 3, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. She detailed the physical assault, indicating that Fetty hit her in the face with "a clenched fist that caused her pain, bruises and a black eye."

In addition to being physically abused by Fetty Wap, Leandra also alleges that her extreme substance abuse, specifically alcoholism, was a very serious problem during her short-lived marriage. When reports about the end of their marriage initially emerged, Leandra quickly explained that Fetty's constant cheating was the reason, as she claimed that he had various affairs with other women while they were together.

In the new legal documents, Leandra details an alleged incident that occurred on New Year's Eve when Fetty traveled to the Bahamas with a woman he was cheating on. In another incident, Leandra says that a month before the trip to the Bahamas, Fetty allegedly tattooed the name of one of her lovers on her wrist.

Meanwhile, Fetty denies Leandra's claims and says that he was never physically, verbally, or emotionally abusive during their marriage. As for the alcoholism claims, the trip to the Bahamas and the alleged tattoo on the wrist, he also closed those allegations.

