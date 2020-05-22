Fetty Wap denies separate wife's allegations of physical abuse, drug use, and adultery

In legal documents detailing what led to their breakup, Leandra K. Gonzalez claims that the rapper from & # 39; My Way & # 39; He hit her severely less than a month after they were married.

Up News Info – Fetty WapThe separation from his wife of seven months, Leandra K. González, is getting uglier. The rapper has been accused of physical abuse, as well as the use of alcohol and drugs by his separated wife, while detailing what led to the filing of his divorce.

%MINIFYHTMLa24ff7560f72aa7878b34dff007c7c7113% %MINIFYHTMLa24ff7560f72aa7878b34dff007c7c7113%

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Leandra states that the 28-year-old star severely beat her less than a month after getting married in 2019. Contrary to previously believed, the two married in September last year, the first being the couple. She made their relationship a month earlier on August 3.

Leandra says they got into an argument that turned physical. She alleges that Fetty hit her in the face with a clenched fist during the altercation, causing her pain, bruising and a black eye.

Leandra also claims that the New Jersey-born artist's drug and alcohol abuse severely affected his marriage and accuses him of extramarital affairs with several women. She details a case in which the hit maker "My Way" allegedly traveled to the Bahamas with a woman he had been having an ongoing affair with. He also claims that a month before that trip, Fetty had the name of one of her lovers tattooed on her wrist.

Fetty, however, has flatly denied all the allegations brought about by his estrangement against him. She claims that she was never physically, verbally, or emotionally abusive during her marriage. He also denies having abused alcohol or marijuana, and questions his claim to travel to the Bahamas with another woman or to have a woman's name tattooed on his wrist.

Leandra filed for Fetty's divorce in March, citing adultery as the reason for the separation. She had hinted at their separation early in their marriage, and sources said at the time that things between Leandra and Fetty were great for a moment, until he started having an affair. The words were one of her side girls who even got pregnant with her son.

%MINIFYHTMLa24ff7560f72aa7878b34dff007c7c7114% %MINIFYHTMLa24ff7560f72aa7878b34dff007c7c7114%

Fetty, however, wasted no time launching into a new romance. Earlier this month, a photo and video of him with his alleged new girlfriend appeared online. However, there is no information on the identity of the woman, who apparently shared the photo and video.