Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

We can all use some poignant content before the weekend, right?

In this roundup of Feel Good Friday stories, we have babies, puppies, and free Wi-Fi, arguably the only thing you need in life to smile, IMHO.

In a story, a little boy's love for his mother possibly , sure , totally It melts your heart, just like the story of two dogs who discover that they are related while walking around England. (Waiting any day Disney opts for this story, TBH!)

Also, some celebrities helped make their fans' wishes come true, including Shaun white stopping to tear apart some of his younger skateboarding fans and the daughter of an iconic singer who unexpectedly reaches out to help a woman fulfill her stepfather's last wish.

Plus, Prince william and Kate Middleton staged an epic royal surprise and a dedicated mother of four got the sweetest surprise when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show…