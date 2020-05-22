Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

We can all use some poignant content before the weekend, right?
In this roundup of Feel Good Friday stories, we have babies, puppies, and free Wi-Fi, arguably the only thing you need in life to smile, IMHO.
In a story, a little boy's love for his mother
possibly, sure, totally It melts your heart, just like the story of two dogs who discover that they are related while walking around England. (Waiting any day Disney opts for this story, TBH!)
Also, some celebrities helped make their fans' wishes come true, including Shaun white stopping to tear apart some of his younger skateboarding fans and the daughter of an iconic singer who unexpectedly reaches out to help a woman fulfill her stepfather's last wish.
Plus, Prince william and Kate Middleton staged an epic royal surprise and a dedicated mother of four got the sweetest surprise when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show…
Here are six stories to help you feel good about the holiday weekend …
A less lonely mom
"But I love you more in the whole world!"
An adorable five-year-old boy was crying when told he couldn't marry his mother, he still didn't understand the concept of marriage.
In an Instagram video shared by his mother that went viral, the boy is devastated, telling his mother that he was breaking his heart "a lot." And when she tries to explain it to me, he sobs, "You're breaking my heart even more!"
Yes, it is as adorably heartbreaking and heartwarming as it sounds.
Twitter / @ libpincher
Lost brothers
A Twitter user, @libpincher, shared a touching story about two dogs holding each other in England it went viral, accumulating over 1 million likes.
"Dave was walking his dog, and there was a couple walking towards him with a white version of their dog," said a text he shared from his father. "It turns out they are brothers from the same litter."
Instead of playing "like they do with other dogs," the couple just hug.
Instagram / Shaun White
He was a skater boy
The Olympic gold medalist made his young neighbors' dream come true when he stopped riding his skateboard with them after they held up a sign asking him to try his ramp.
"When you drive through a request like this, you can't say no. It definitely brought back some memories of watching these kids kill him on his starting ramp in the neighborhood, so I stopped to skate with them from a safe distance," he wrote. on Instagram "It's hard to see why the masks, but I was happy to put smiles on some young faces during these difficult times and these kids definitely brightened up my day … thanks for the shoot."
Britta Pedersen / image alliance via Getty Images
The wish of a dying fan
Thanks to the power of social media, Bitethe daughter of Mickey summer He was able to help a stepdaughter make her stepfather's wish to die come true. In a story shared with the popular story Humans of New York, the woman explained that her stepfather had to give up on his dream of being an artist to help support his family and become a police officer.
Although she built an art studio at her home, "she painted a single painting, a portrait of Sting that she copied from the album cover," her stepdaughter recalled. When he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998, his last wish was for the portrait to reach the singer.
"We all started laughing. But Dad got very serious. His eyes narrowed," he wrote. "He looked directly at me and said, 'Give it to Sting.' So I guess that's my final task."
And it seems that her mission was fulfilled, since Sting's daughter commented in the Instagram post confirming that she had contacted the man's stepdaughter. "Update: we connect! And working in logistics love love love."
Warner Bros.
Free WIFI
Tawana Brown, an Indiana mother, has been driving to a local parking lot so that her four children can access free Wi-Fi to do their school work even though she is struggling to pay her bills. "When I decided to have children, I made a vow that education would be the most important thing in their life to get them to where they should go in life," he said.
so when Ellen Degeneres Upon learning of Tawana's commitment to the education of her children, she wanted to surprise the Brown family when she had them on her talk show, giving each one iPads and headphones. But that was not all: Green Dot Bank also gave them $ 5,000 to help cover their Wi-Fi bills for the next two years, as well as an additional $ 20,000 for other needs. DeGeneres said she also wants to take family members for a recording of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Once the program returns to the studio.
The royal family / Youtube
A real surprise
Everyone said bingo during this virtual game after Prince William and Kate Middleton he decided to consult with some nursing home residents and their dedicated workers, walking into his Zoom room for a surprise appearance.
"And their next Bingo calls are …", the couple's Instagram shared with a video of the special moment. "Visit our YouTube page through our story to see more. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked the staff at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to care to the most vulnerable in our society. "#ThanksYouCareWorkers,quot;.
Residents were delighted with their unexpected guests, and Prince William ended his career as a Bingo caller saying, "A big thank you and goodbye everyone and we will try to do a little better at Bingo next time. And enjoy your cake." "
