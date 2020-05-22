FBI director orders internal review of Flynn's investigation – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8e6488971d14e4e1d90ba922bf286a1113% %MINIFYHTML8e6488971d14e4e1d90ba922bf286a1113%

WASHINGTON – FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review of possible misconduct in the investigation of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, the office said Friday.

The review will examine whether any employees engaged in misconduct during the course of the investigation and assess whether improvements to FBI policies and procedures are necessary.

The move adds to the Justice Department's internal scrutiny of a case that was one of the characteristic prosecutions of Russia's investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller. Federal prosecutors moved earlier this month to rule it out entirely.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period, but the Justice Department says its own review of the case determined that there was not a sufficient basis for agents to interview Flynn in the first place. place and that Therefore, any statement he made to the agents was not relevant to the underlying investigation into the ties between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The department's request to dismiss the case is now pending before a federal judge, who has not indicated whether to grant it.

%MINIFYHTML8e6488971d14e4e1d90ba922bf286a1114% %MINIFYHTML8e6488971d14e4e1d90ba922bf286a1114%

The FBI said that, in addition to its own internal review, it has cooperated with other investigations assigned by Attorney General William Barr, including investigations into the Flynn case and the origins of the Russia investigation.