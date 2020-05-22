Fathom Events to Release "The Outpost" in theaters this July – Up News Info

Some good news for the exhibition that we hope will be the main business before the premiere of the films of the great event this summer, that is Mulan and Wonder Woman 1984, and that is Fathom Events along with Screen Media will premiere Millennium Media and the function of Rod Lurie The outpost in theaters on July 2 on approximately 500 screens.

%MINIFYHTML6eb90b82f0c9b6ed5a69b7e9783e8a3211% %MINIFYHTML6eb90b82f0c9b6ed5a69b7e9783e8a3211%

The image is based on Jake Tapper's best-selling nonfiction book, the Advanced: An Untold Story of American Courage. Each screening will be accompanied by a special introduction from select cast members and exclusive behindthe-Scenes of scenes. After the premiere, the image will have a one-week limited theatrical release.

The outpost follows a small unit of American soldiers, alone in the remote combat Advanced Keating, deep in the Valley of Three Mountains in Afghanistan, as they fight to fend off an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. the The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American commitment of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

"As we get closer to Independence Day weekend, we are honored to partner again with Screen Media, this being the the first of many premiere movies on our calendar, "said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt." Screen Media realizes the value and importance of the theatrical experience as much as we do, making it an association we hope to continue. "

"We are delighted to partner with Fathom Events to bring this heroic story to theatrical audience everywhere," said David Fannon, president of Screen Media. "Independence day is the perfect time to the country to return to the theaters and the Advanced it couldn't be a better movie for them to come and experience in the large screen."