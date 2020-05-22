Fanmont Belmont Stakes Launches Triple Crown in June – Up News Info Detroit

The Triple Crown of horse racing will look different this year from start to finish.

The Belmont Stakes will run before the Kentucky Derby and Preakness for the first time and will take place at a shorter distance. He will leave the Triple Crown on June 20 in New York without fan assistance and at a distance of 1 1/8 miles in lieu of the 1 1/2 mile "champion test,quot; that has been the trademark of the race almost a century

"The way it fits into the calendar, it's a completely different race than traditional Belmont would be," New York Racing Association President and CEO Dave O & # 39; Rourke said Tuesday. "I think we are going to have a great field. I think it will be a really competitive field. I think the dynamics of the race is different."

All three Triple Crown races will run out of their traditional order for the first time since 1931. The Kentucky Derby moved from May 2 to September 5 and the Preakness from May 16 to October 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic. that has upset the sports calendar

"I'm happy we can run," said two-time Triple Crown winning coach Bob Baffert. "I'm lucky that none of them were canceled. A couple of months ago, it didn't look good."

An out-of-service Triple Crown presents another set of challenges and would be a different type of achievement than the previous 13 champions competed. The Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont usually run over a five-week period in the spring, and 3-year-olds are more mature in the summer and fall.

"It will help some, it will hurt others," said coach Mark Casse. "You are going to see much stronger, probably a bigger and stronger May horse."

The Belmont is only running two weeks after schedule, but the shorter distance changes the complexion of the race and the Triple Crown. It has been run 1 1/2 miles each year since 1926 and the last one ran 1 1/8 miles in 1894.

It is not the same before the Kentucky Derby.

"The Belmont, running after that, the,quot; test of champions "is:" How hard is your horse? How can you handle it? & # 39; ”, said Baffert, who trained the 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and the 2018 winner Justify. “Now a mile and a half, they can handle it more easily the first time. It wouldn't be as difficult as it would be after running those other two races.

Barclay Tagg would have been fine with top contender Tiz the Law in 1 1/2 miles, and Baffert plans to get Nadal and Charlatan, elite 3-year-olds, to go to the Belmont.

NYRA officials said in a statement that the distance adjustment was made "to adequately account for Triple Crown series schedule adjustments and the general schedule for 3-year-olds in training." O & # 39; Rourke said there was not much debate about shortening the race, and everyone interested is welcome.

"You wouldn't get that many horses running a mile and a half right now," Baffert said. "We would have traveled a mile and a quarter, a mile and a half. I don't care about the distance. We're going to be there."

The Belmont was originally scheduled for June 6. But racing in New York stopped in late March after a buttress worker tested positive for COVID-19, and Governor Andrew Cuomo did not give the green light to resume until Saturday.

O'Rourke said NYRA had been in contact with the Stronach Group that owns the Pimlico Racetrack since the Kentucky Derby was rescheduled so they could coordinate the timing of the Preakness and Belmont. With little desire to squeeze in at the Belmont in October ahead of the Breeders Cup Nov. 6-7, the focus was on June or July while awaiting government approval.

"We didn't have appointments for a while. Every day seemed like a week," said O & # 39; Rourke. "As long as we could start at Belmont the first week of June, we thought we could keep this June 20 date with a different race in a distance sense and so on."

Live racing is gradually increasing operations in North America because the tracks feel like they can operate safely and still make money without fans on-site due to online gambling and television revenue. More than $ 90 million was wagered last year on Belmont Day, and NYRA gets a cut of that money along with NBC's proceeds.

The races will return to Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on June 3 and continue through July 12. The Belmont will be the highlight of that meeting, even with the portfolio reduced from $ 1.5 million to $ 1 million as a result of the pandemic. racetrack and casino closings in New York.

The race will also offer qualification points for the Kentucky Derby instead of being the culmination of the Triple Crown that only 13 horses have won. Doing so will be a different kind of challenge this year, and Baffert hopes to build his horses to keep running for the roses in September with the Belmont in first place.

"I think they are going to be more competitive with that spaced time," Baffert said. “At the end of the day, the end game is the Kentucky Derby. That date of September 5 is what we're all shooting for. "

