EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell Speaks Inspiring New AGT Contestant

A America has talent season like no other.

On Friday, Simon Cowell practically stopped by Daily pop and joked with E! Morgan Stewart the season's unique viewers will experience when AGT premieres on NBC this Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. To begin with, the first American idol The judge shared how the coronavirus pandemic affected the filming of the popular talent show.

"It affected us near the end of the audition shows, we started to lose the hearing, for obvious reasons," Simon told E! "And then we had to do two days, which we've never done before, with literally no audience."

According to the lifelong television personality, the lack of audience was "really, really hard for the contestants." However, Simon assured Morgan that the AGT Contestants overcame this particular obstacle.

"They have done an outstanding job! I mean, all the credit to them," said the British businessman.

Regarding new judge Sofia Vergara, who joined the AGT In this season's family, the father of a 60-year-old said "he did very well." However, he noted that first-time judges never realize how touched they can be with the contestants' stories.