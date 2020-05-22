EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell Speaks Inspiring New AGT Contestant

A America has talent season like no other.
On Friday, Simon Cowell practically stopped by Daily pop and joked with E! Morgan Stewart the season's unique viewers will experience when AGT premieres on NBC this Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. To begin with, the first American idol The judge shared how the coronavirus pandemic affected the filming of the popular talent show.
"It affected us near the end of the audition shows, we started to lose the hearing, for obvious reasons," Simon told E! "And then we had to do two days, which we've never done before, with literally no audience."
According to the lifelong television personality, the lack of audience was "really, really hard for the contestants." However, Simon assured Morgan that the AGT Contestants overcame this particular obstacle.
"They have done an outstanding job! I mean, all the credit to them," said the British businessman.
Regarding new judge Sofia Vergara, who joined the AGT In this season's family, the father of a 60-year-old said "he did very well." However, he noted that first-time judges never realize how touched they can be with the contestants' stories.
In fact, Simon joked that "the entire United States is going to be talking about,quot; a contestant featured in Tuesday's premiere.
"In my opinion, it is one of the most extraordinary stories we have had in any of these programs," he added.
According to Simon, one of the contestants was "wrongfully convicted 37 years ago,quot; and was cleared by DNA testing thanks to the Innocence Project.
Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images)
"He was released last November," shared Simon. "And, while locked up, I used to look America has talent and gave him hope and inspiration. So he came on the show. He is one of the most incredible people I have ever met. "
Although Simon explained that this is just one of the "10 Amazing Stories,quot; this season, this man's journey "really resonated,quot; with him.
For all this and more, including your thoughts on more children and marriage, be sure to check out the interview above!
America has talent premieres Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Watch Daily pop Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLcad7832a2372ee93b4e39c4b00550ea114%