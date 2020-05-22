Excessive heat emission emitted for most of the Bay Area as of Memorial Day – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Just in time for the unofficial start of summer, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Bay Area beginning on Memorial Day and will run for much of the next week.

The clock runs from 11 a.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Thursday and covers all nine counties in the Bay Area, excluding parts of the coast in San Mateo and Sonoma counties.

Forecasters said they expect the highest daytime temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, with inland highs in the 1990s and 100s. Around the Bay, temperatures should reach 80 degrees higher and 90 degrees lower on hotter days, with temperatures on the coast peaking in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Overnight lows are expected to range from the upper 50 to the lower 60.

Authorities urged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and control their relatives and neighbors, especially those in vulnerable populations.

People planning to go to shore for help are also urged to consult with local officials about possible park and beach closings, as the Bay Area remains under a shelter-in-place order due to the pandemic. of coronavirus.

According to the latest San Mateo County Health Order (.pdf), which went into effect on Monday, the beaches west of Highway 1 are only accessible to those within walking or biking distance between 11 a.m. A.M and 5 p.m. Also, the beaches are for exercise only and items such as barbecues, tents, and chairs are prohibited.

In Sonoma County, beach and coastal park parking areas remain closed. Parking lots are open on some beaches along the Russian River, but authorities emphasized that the parks can be used for activities such as hiking, boating, water sports, and fishing, while sunbathing, picnicking, and Make barbecues.