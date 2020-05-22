Eva Marcille supports Cynthia Bailey in her latest search, but the ladies receive criticism

Eva Marcille is supporting Cynthia Bailey, and she republished one of her IG ads. Cynthia is looking for the next great face for Ambi skincare. Check out the ad below.

‘Everyone wants to be a model, right? My girl @ cynthiabailey10 has another great opportunity that you don't want to miss! You are looking for the NEXT BIG FACE from @ambiskincare! Women & Men of color, 18+ HURRY and log in before Monday, May 25, #memorialday at Ambi.com/nextgreatface/ * BE SURE TO FOLLOW AMBI ENTRY INSTRUCTIONS TO BE SHIPPED

Opportunity waits for no one. Take advantage of the moment, get up and make it happen ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿! TAG "ANYONE YOU THINK MUST ENTER # makeusproud,quot;, Eva subtitled her post.

Some of her followers skipped the comments and criticized both Eva and Cynthia for allegedly supporting skin whitening.

Someone said to Eva: ‘Why are you promoting the whitening cream? That is very bad ".

A commenter posted this message: "Women and men of color?" Does this imply that those who are not colored will not be considered? So sad? Does this seem racist to me? Now if someone said this backwards, surely there will be outrage?

Someone else also jumped into the comments and said ‘I have a bad story with Ambi! Ambi had me hating my skin tone the day trying to make me lighten my shadow, that's what they were pushing back, so I have mixed feelings about them. "

Another follower said, ‘There was no way I could do that. I am not pretty enough. Good luck to the people who do it! "

In other news, Eva shared a product she has been using during this quarantine for hand sanitizing, and managed to spark massive debate among her fans with this post.

Ad

Also, you may recall that not too long ago, Eva also made sure to criticize a theory related to the blockade.



Post views:

0 0