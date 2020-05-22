Eva Longoria and her husband & # 39; Dancing 6 feet away & # 39; at the Flamengo party to commemorate the wedding anniversary

Instagram

The student of & # 39; Desperate Housewives & # 39; She celebrates her wedding anniversary with her husband José Bastón and her young son Santiago with a socially distant concert in the middle of the closing.

Up News Info –

Eva Longoria He celebrated his fourth year of married happiness with a socially estranged dance party.

%MINIFYHTMLcc505fbffb6aaa0708c08c1d9c6d66ab13% %MINIFYHTMLcc505fbffb6aaa0708c08c1d9c6d66ab13%

The "Desperate housewives"Star published a photo of her posing on Instagram with her husband, businessman Jose Baston and her son Santiago, 23 months old, in front of the band. Flamenco neighborhood.

"Wow, what a wedding anniversary. Thank you @ manuelguitierrez6 and @flamencodistrict for helping us celebrate our anniversary! Dancing 6 feet away," he wrote, adding a dancing emoji.

<br />

Eva and José were married in a sunset ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, a lakeside town approximately 88 miles from Mexico City in 2016.

The "great hotel"The producer also dedicated a special Instagram message to her husband on her anniversary.

<br />

"Four years ago today I married this beautiful man, the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for being the best couple in marriage and in life," she wrote. "May God continue to bless our journey together. I love you in my life! Happy anniversary!"

The couple also received congratulations from some of their famous friends.

"Awwwww, I love us. (Yes, I threw myself there)" Serena Williams sprouted. "Happy Anniversary Canes" Mario Lopez commented "Happy anniversary," Reese witherspoon additional.

In April Eva talked about having her busy husband at home full time due to the pandemic.

"It was great, and it was great for him to be at home with Santi because he works a lot," he shared with Zoe Saldana during a live Instagram chat. "He was saying the other day that he has never spent so much time with any of his children, so it is also a blessing to him. For us, we are truly best friends."