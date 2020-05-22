Dyson's Best Deals for May 2020

<pre><pre>Dyson's Best Deals for May 2020
Illustration for article titled Get a jump on spring cleaning without cleaning your wallet with these Dyson deals "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto, fl_progressive, g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / wzjhs298ipfitvgvi5cu.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/wzjhs298ipfitvgvi5cu.jpg: 320 //i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/wzjhs298ipfitvgvi5cu.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image /upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/wzjhs298ipfitvgvi5cu.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" wzjhs298ipfitvgvi5cu "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled Get A jump in spring cleaning without cleaning your wallet with these Dyson deals "data-anim-src =" http://roundups.theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Dyson

Best home dealsBest home dealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home and automotive deals on the web, updated daily.

Here are Dyson's best deals on vacuums and air purifiers for May 2020.

Dyson makes the latest vacuum cleaners, fans, and air purifiers, and thankfully they're as impressive in action as they are aesthetic. Of course, they are also quite expensive, but it is an investment in a high-quality, long-lasting product.

Fortunately, you won't have to spend quite right now thanks to some great sales of Dyson products. From home and car vacuums to fans, lamps, and more, you'll find savings of $ 100 or more on many of the items below.

Dyson V6 Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum The | $ 199

Image: Dyson

Dyson vacuum cleaners are not just made for homes. The company also makes handheld vacuums that are perfect for a car, truck, boat, and van, and this one is for sale right now.

$199

Since Amazon

10 bought by readers

The five best epilators for pets, according to our readers

the Dyson V6 It's marked 17% below the list price right now, giving you a handy, two-level radial cyclone handheld with 20 minutes of battery life on a full charge.

Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus Fan The | $ 358

Image: Andrew Hayward

Save 20% on Dyson’s Hot + Cool Jet Focus fan now and get ready for next summer. In hot months, it provides a uniquely focused blast of fresh air from the fan.

$358

Since Amazon

75 bought by readers

And then, in winter, it serves as a futuristic-looking space heater, giving it year-round use to justify the investment. This model is also not an air purifier, but it is cheaper than models that do double duty on that front.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The | $ 594

Graphic: Jordan McMahon

If you are looking for an emptiness that makes you feel like you are in the future, that is all. Its digital display lets you control its function, so you never have to guess if it has the power to get the job done.

$596

Since Amazon

54 bought by readers

Once loaded, it can clean for an hour, and at less than seven pounds it's a powerful machine that doesn't take a lot of muscle to maneuver. You now have a $ 100 discount.

Dyson V11 Animal V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The | $ 493

Graphic: Jordan McMahon

This cordless vacuum cleaner It is tough on animal hair. With a user rating of 4.7 / 5 stars, it is a favorite among pet owners who wage the war on hair everywhere.

$493

Since Amazon

41 purchased by readers

With five interchangeable accessories, this vacuum can be molded into whatever you need, in any corner of your home that you are trying to do without hair. You'll save a bundle thanks to current savings of $ 107.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Hardwood Vacuum Cleaner The | $ 280

Graphic: Jordan McMahon

This extremely light vacuum cleaner It was created specifically for hardwood floors. Plugins help you deep clean corners or other awkward spaces.

$280

Since Amazon

4 bought by readers

To begin cleaning, simply place it on the mounting spring, and when it reaches full charge, you can vacuum without interruption for up to thirty minutes. You now have a $ 70 discount.

Big Ball Multi-Deck Canister Vacuum The | $ 355

Graphic: Jordan McMahon

A larger model than most Dyson vacuum cleaners, this multipurpose machine It's Powerful With the promise of fighting dirt and allergens, accessories like a scope wand let you clean tall moldings and even ceiling cobwebs.

$355

Since Amazon

81 bought by readers

Its high-speed action and bristle collection means it can clean carpets, tiles, or hardwood. You can get it for $ 145 off the list price right now.

Dyson Pure Cool Me BP01 Personal Purifying Fan The | $ 280

Image: Dyson

This small but powerful fan It has a dual purpose: It gives you the refreshing breeze you crave while making sure the breeze really delivers fresh air.

$280

Since Amazon

1 bought by readers

Its HEPA filter traps over 99% of pollutants, and its sleep timer ensures you can keep the fresh, pure air flowing overnight. You will now save 20% off.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link HP01 Purifying Heater The | $ 400

Image: Andrew Hayward

Dyson wonder machine It serves as an air purifier, removing up to 99.97% of allergens, but it is also a futuristic looking fan and heater. A great device, a lot of functionality throughout the year.

You can even control it through a smartphone app or use voice commands through an Amazon Echo. Right now, it's $ 100 off the list price at Best Buy.

Dyson CSYS Desk Lamp The | $ 500

Image: Andrew Hayward

Dyson makes the coolest, most sophisticated-looking desk lamps … but, of course, they're incredibly expensive. Well this one is $ 100 off right now at Best Buy. the Dyson CSYS Desk Lamp It has a three-axis slide function for ultra-precise positioning, with LED bulbs designed to last up to 60 years.

Dyson V7 Motorhead The | $ 250

Image: Kinja Deals

Do you need a powerful vacuum that excels in suction but you don't know? The light Dyson V7 Motorhead I should do the trick. It loads through a wall bracket so it's always ready when you need it, and you can eject the tubing and use it as a compact handheld vacuum if the need arises.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum cleaner The | $ 380

Image: Dyson

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 is a a must for pet owners who sometimes worry that their pet must be completely bald after throwing so much pet fur on the rugs.

With multiple accessory options to get high and low points, the pet vacuum also comes with a washable filter and an American Allergy and Asthma Foundation seal of approval. Right now, you have a $ 120 discount.

Dyson Flat Head Tool The | $ 25

Image: Andrew Hayward

Looking for an accessory to help your Dyson vacuum clean those hard-to-reach areas under couches and appliances? That is what this head tool does.

$25

Since Amazon

16 bought by readers

It is designed to work with older Dyson upright and canister models, but not with today's V7 and V8 cordless vacuums. You can check your model number on Amazon listing if you are not sure. Now you have a 49% discount on the list price.

