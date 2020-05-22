Dyson's Best Deals for May 2020

Image: Dyson Image: Dyson

Here are Dyson's best deals on vacuums and air purifiers for May 2020.

Dyson makes the latest vacuum cleaners, fans, and air purifiers, and thankfully they're as impressive in action as they are aesthetic. Of course, they are also quite expensive, but it is an investment in a high-quality, long-lasting product.

Fortunately, you won't have to spend quite right now thanks to some great sales of Dyson products. From home and car vacuums to fans, lamps, and more, you'll find savings of $ 100 or more on many of the items below.