Dwyane Wade debuts new pink hair on Instagram

Roommates, quarantine may have paused your regular hair appointments, but that doesn't mean you can't experiment on your own, just ask Dwyane Wade. Taking to his Instagram account, Dwyane Wade posted a photo of himself tossing new pink hair to the surprise of his fans.

Although Dwyane Wade is known to wear couture designers and take a risk with her fashion sense, that has never translated into how she wears her hair. Well, that has officially changed thanks to her amazingly shiny new hair color.

In a post on her Instagram, Dwyane is seen wearing a completely black outfit (complete with a black hat) with a look at her hot pink hair. Since we couldn't see her hair completely, we don't know if it is completely pink or mixed with other bright colors.

However, he certainly isn't the first celebrity (male or female) to experiment with unexpected hair colors, but it will be interesting to see how long he decides to keep his new look or if he intends to change it to its natural shade. .

Meanwhile, D-Wade's wife Gabrielle Union is currently promoting her new book on parenting a transgender boy, as Dwyane's daughter Zaya went public as a transgender earlier this year.

Of her decision to write the book, Gabrielle said:

"We just saw so many times that people throw their children away and it's … I don't even have a word to describe it. It's weird, sad, pathetic, heartbreaking. We just want to remind people that loving your child is actually a choice. Love them, accept them, help guide them in a way that reminds them that they are heard, seen and loved exactly as they are. "

Let's see if other members of the Wade family decide to follow the pink hair trend as well.

