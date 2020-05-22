Dr. Fauci has good news about a coronavirus vaccine – BGR

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is "cautiously optimistic,quot; about the coronavirus vaccine that Moderna is working on.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is one of Moderna's partners in the drug COVID-19, but the agency has been silent this week following Moderna's preliminary announcement.

Fauci explained that the COVID-19 vaccine candidate proved to be safe for test subjects and effective, meaning that he was able to train the immune system to develop neutralizing antibodies that could prevent the new coronavirus from reaching cells.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of the leading and most popular members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Fauci routinely appears on television and in interviews to detail various efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and find a cure for the new coronavirus. The doctor has spoken about the viability of the vaccines on several occasions, recently saying that the first vaccine could be just a few months away. He also wrote an article with other health experts detailing a plan for this particular type of drug, COVID-19, where they said that a single vaccine may not be enough for the world's needs.

%MINIFYHTMLc854b02ec9a415c514e39a4662d3b34311% %MINIFYHTMLc854b02ec9a415c514e39a4662d3b34311%

Moderna's candidate vaccine was the first to hit human phase 1 trials a few months ago, and the company released its first results on the matter earlier this week. At the time, NIAID did not express an opinion on the matter, but Fauci now says he is cautiously optimistic.

The question is, was it immediately safe? Clearly, it was, "Fauci said during an appearance in CNN. "But more importantly, it induced the kind of response that you would predict would protect against the virus, and that's what's called neutralizing antibodies."

He went on to explain that a vaccine should train the immune system to produce different types of antibodies. The binding antibodies would bind to a pathogen, as the name implies, but will not prevent it from interacting with human cells. Neutralizing antibodies are the antibodies you want, that would bind to the spike protein of the virus that allows it to bind to cells. Moderna's vaccine generated "neutralizing antibodies at a reasonable dose," Fauci explains, and that is why he is cautiously optimistic about the results.

Moderna was criticized earlier this week after reporting its first findings through a press release instead of a study. The company only provided limited results for eight of the 45 volunteers who received multiple doses of the RNA vaccine candidate and who developed neutralizing antibodies. The company did not explain whether those antibodies would be enough to block the virus. He also didn't mention when a study would be published in a medical journal.

At the time, it was also noted that NIAID did not intervene with any comment on the vaccine candidate, although the agency is one of Moderna's partners in this effort. Comparatively, Fauci himself detailed the conclusions of the trial remdesivir before the study was published; that study is not yet available.

It took a few days, but Fauci now has an opinion on the results, explaining that “although the numbers were limited, it was very good news because they reached and overcame a major hurdle in vaccine development. That is why I am cautiously optimistic about it. "

In previous interviews, Fauci says the first COVID-19 vaccine could be available in early 2021 if all goes well. He explained in a different interview that it was Moderna's drug that gave him so much hope. Fauci and some of his colleagues wrote an article describing the daunting task of creating a COVID-19 vaccine. This process includes research and development steps, but also ensures that manufacturing and logistics capabilities are in place for distribution. They wrote that a single COVID-19 vaccine would not be enough to meet demand.

More research is needed to show that the Moderna candidate is a viable option to prevent COVID-19. The United States government has also invested in other candidates. Earlier this week, the United States secured 300 million doses of the promising Oxford coronavirus vaccine through an AstraZeneca investment of $ 1.2 billion. Like the Moderna drug, the Oxford compound is currently in clinical trials, and researchers have not published any results related to its efficacy or safety in humans. There is no guarantee that any of these candidates will work.

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. Image Source: Shutterstock