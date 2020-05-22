Doctors may already know what medications can kill the coronavirus – BGR

Researchers looking for a coronavirus cure have discovered how the new pathogen interferes with the immune response once it infects cells.

Doctors showed that SARS-CoV-2 can inhibit interferon cells that could slow viral replication, but allows other proteins to call for help from B and T cells.

A possible COVID-19 treatment could include interferons, these studies suggest. Another study that showed a triple drug combo that includes interferon is effective against the new coronavirus.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Getting rid of the new coronavirus infection is one of the priorities of doctors treating patients with COVID-19. Several therapies are in the testing phase, as doctors have been using various drugs to treat COVID-19 symptoms and help the immune system kill the virus. Some of these medications, such as remdesivir and triple combination therapy, can speed recovery times. Anticoagulants can prevent complications by preventing blood clotting.

%MINIFYHTMLc4e77275850c38c1903b418caf4b917a13% %MINIFYHTMLc4e77275850c38c1903b418caf4b917a13%

But scientists have begun to discover how the virus tries to neutralize the immune system's response, and they think they know what medications could actually kill the virus.

Tennis player Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Benjamin Tenever, and his team explained in a new study how SARS-CoV-2 interferes with the immune response in some patients, describing how COVID-19 infection can lead to thunderstorms. cytokines that can be fatal. (Have you ever got your real name, by the way, not a typo.)

"It's something I've never seen in my 20 years of,quot; studying viruses, "the researcher said. Stat.

That something is the coronavirus's stealthy ability to block the cell's "call to arms,quot; genes, but it allows the "booster call,quot; genes to work. All viruses interfere with both types, but SARS-CoV-2 only blocks those that would fight the virus soon after infection.

The genes for the call to arms, as the ten call them, are genes that produce interferons. These are released when a cell is infected with a pathogen, telling neighboring cells to activate their own cells that they can delay viral replication. This process can take 7-10 days and could save time for the booster gene call.

This second group of genes produces chemokines that sound the alarm for B and T cells in the immune system. B cells recognize the virus and create antibodies for them, which will then function in COVID-19 immunity, and T cells kill the virus.

"Most other viruses interfere with some aspect of both the call to arms and the call for reinforcements," said tenOever. "If they didn't, no one would get a viral illness." The new coronavirus only blocks interferons that would limit viral load in the lungs, but allows chemokines to sound the alarm.

What happens next is not surprising. The virus replicates at will, and the millions of copies infect other cells. All of these cells would produce the interferons that would help reduce replication, but the virus blocks the mechanism. All the time, B and T cells are called up, and this can lead to a massive inflammatory response. This is a "unique,quot; and "aberrant,quot; consequence of how SARS-CoV-2 manipulates the genome of its targets.

Without interferons, tenO said, "There is nothing to stop the virus from replicating and infecting the lungs forever," since his team found no trace of interferon in the lung cells of the COVID-19 patients. The lungs, however, will express more and more "booster call,quot; genes, which will attract more and more immune cells. "You start to have inflammation that induces more inflammation." Have you ever said.

Without interferon to work against viral replication, the lung cells are destroyed and the lung's respiratory function is affected. "And suddenly you are in the hospital with severe respiratory distress," he said.

Groups at risk include the elderly and patients with diabetes, heart disease, and other medical conditions. Their interferon genes are already weaker than in younger people, even without a pathogen present. That explains why they also manage coronavirus infection and why they may experience an exacerbated inflammatory response.

Researchers in Japan explained in a separate, non-peer-reviewed study that the coronavirus has a gene called ORF3b that shows "strong anti-interferon activity." In this way, the cells do not recognize the presence of the virus and the interferon gene is not activated.

Stat He says the discovery could lead to interferon-based therapies aimed at counteracting the virus's effect on interferon genes. A third study also published as a preprint by researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch shows that IFN-1 interferon can block coronavirus replication so efficiently under laboratory conditions. Vineet Menachery and his team demonstrated that the virus has "difficulty replicating,quot; if IFN-1 is added to the plate. After a few days, the interferon-treated cells had a viral load 1,000 to 10,000 times lower than the cells where the virus was able to replicate at will.

Menachery says that interferon type 1 "could stop the virus before it becomes established." Interferon would inform cells that a pathogen exists and would limit the spread of COVID-19. Interferon is already used to treat various diseases, including hepatitis and cancer, but it has side effects.

Clinical trials will be needed to establish a course of action, Stat He says. But what the report doesn't mention is a different study, to which I alluded earlier, which showed that adding interferon to two other antivirals could speed recovery times. Doctors in Hong Kong combined interferon beta-1b, lopinavir-ritonavir (Kaletra), and ribavirin in COVID-19 therapies, and found that patients recovered on average seven days. Patients who only received Kaletra took 12 days to recover.

Separately, Stanford University has been recruiting volunteers to test a therapy based on a different type of interferon, peginterferon lambda-1a.

Woman with a mask shops for supplies. Image source: Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock