Director Moonlight Sonata’s director Irene Taylor talks about HBO Doc.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven, the German composer who created some of the world's most beloved music. It is an opportunity to celebrate his genius, a gift manifested in timeless symphonies and other works, including the Moonlight Sonata.

That piece, composed when Beethoven was going deaf, has special meaning for filmmaker Irene Taylor and her son Jonas. At 11 years old, Jonas set himself the goal of performing the first movement of Moonlight Sonata, a challenge for any budding pianist, but especially for Jonas, who, like Beethoven, had his own deaf journey. Taylor explores her son's relationship to sound, silence, and Beethoven's work in the HBO documentary Sonata in the moonlight: deafness in three movements.

“Basically I asked Jonas if he could start documenting his effort to learn this piece. At first he did it just because his teacher didn't teach him, "Taylor recalls." She said it was too difficult. (But) he just kept going. And then that made me a little more determined to film it. "

Jonas, whose wild hair looks a bit like Beethoven's vigorous skin, gravitated toward the Moonlight Sonata before knowing much about what he had in common with the composer.

"I don't even think he knew Beethoven was deaf," says Taylor. "I think Jonas really loved the music. I think he was really just responding musician to musician. "

Although she had no hearing problems, Taylor was born to deaf parents. They grew up in a time before cochlear implant technology offered deaf people the chance to experience the sensation of sound. In his 2007 feature film, Listen and nowThe director documented her parents' decision, in the mid-1960s, to obtain cochlear implants, a procedure that some in the deaf community consider objectionable because for them it implies that deafness is a condition to correct.

When Jonas was born, Taylor suspected he might also be deaf.

"You'd think I would have expected this, and yet it was a total surprise and really surprised me," admits Taylor. "The reason is because Jonas had shown that he had some hearing … (But) when he was a year and a half (old), he wasn't really developing words. My doctor suggested that we take him to an audiologist. And I'll tell you That boy sat on my lap, and they were playing tones through headphones that were so loud that I could hear them out of the headphones, with him sitting on my lap. And I just saw him looking into space, not seeing any sign of hear it.

At age four, Jonas had lost all hearing. Her parents made the decision to get her cochlear implants.

"I really didn't see giving her an implant as a question of 'if'. It was really a question of 'when'," says Taylor. “I knew that if I gave him the ability to exercise his auditory cortex at a young age, he would always have the choice of using that asset or not using it for life. If you don't implant someone until later in life, their brain doesn't develop a typical auditory response. "

The implants helped Jonas pursue his interest in the piano and, in turn, as Taylor points out in the voiceover in the documentary, "All that music was helping Jonas navigate the sound."

Jonas encountered inevitable struggles as he tried to master the Moonlight Sonata. A breakthrough came when he unplugged his implants and learned to feel the music rather than just listen to it. In that sense, he was very much like Beethoven, who is said to be able to feel and, in a sense, "see" music later in life as his hearing progressively disappeared.

"That's what the movie is really about, how Jonas learned to use this high-tech hearing tool," Taylor observes, "but how he also learned that his home state as a deaf person is just as valuable, if not more valuable, for him as a musician. "

Taylor's parents, Paul and Sally Taylor, are important figures in Moonlight Sonata. Paul, an engineer who developed the TTY telecommunications system for the deaf, reflects on what it would have meant if cochlear implants had been available to him as a child. And he wonders if at some point in the future, perhaps through gene editing technology, deafness will be removed from the human family.

In an evocative scene, Sally visits a genetic counselor to find out the cause of her own deafness. The expert explains that she has a "typographical error" in her genes, a loaded word that suggests an error, an error. Sally opposes this characterization: "It is not really a typo. It is what it is," she says, but it is clear that the geneticist does not really understand that perspective.

"I was in that room filming that scene. And I remember shrugging behind the camera and thinking, "OMG, this woman, her choice of words was very short-sighted," Taylor recalls. "I certainly don't think of deafness as an abnormality. I think deafness can be disabling. In an auditory and verbal world we live in, I think it certainly can be disabling. But life is not just a summary of all our verbal communication. There are many other things. "

As for Jonas, he is taking the attention generated by the film in stride.

"Jonas is now a full-fledged teenager, and he barely even mentions it," says Taylor. "When the movie came out, I think it was a little modest, because he's not someone who likes to be in the center of the room, in the center of the stage … He must have taken a lot of free time from school to travel with me with the movie … A lot of festivals have school programs and Jonas had a chance to talk to other teens. And that was really, I think, the most rewarding thing for him. "