Detroit public schools will increase teacher starting salaries by 33% – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Detroit Public Schools will increase starting teacher salaries by 33 percent, making them the highest-paid freshman educators in the Detroit metropolitan area, according to a district news release.

Breaking News: DPSCD will provide additional salary credit for new teachers: Salaries will start at $ 51,071, the highest in Metro Detroit. Read the announcement at https://t.co/feA9TXLjNH. pic.twitter.com/xtkoLiVaFb – DPSCommunityDistrict (@ Detroitk12) May 21, 2020

The increase will begin with wages of $ 51,071 compared to the current starting salary of $ 38,400.

It will take effect in the 2020-21 school year.

“There is nothing more important to the learning process than having an outstanding teacher in every child's classroom. Although we have been pleased with our progress in recruiting and retaining teachers to fill our vacancies, a teacher vacancy is too much for the student who has a substitute teacher, ”said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, DPSCD.

"This investment will prevent a further crisis in teacher recruitment for our students when you consider the national and regional shortage of college students who choose to be teachers and the fact that almost a third of our teachers could retire at any time and another third could be able to retire in one to four years. If we do not act with a sense of urgency regarding the recruitment of teachers for DPSCD, then we lessen the progress our children are making and we own the failure to develop a long-term strategy to avoid the vacuum that could create a massive retirement in the next five years, "Vitti said.

Vitti also said that teachers below $ 51K in the system will be moved to $ 51K.

DPSCD has increased overall teacher salaries for the past three years, and the average teacher has seen a salary increase of nearly $ 10,000 from 2016-2017.

