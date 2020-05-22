Detroit police arrest suspect after elder abuse video went viral – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) Detroit police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday in connection with an assault and battery of an older man in a nursing home on the west side of the city.

A video had been posted on social media and shared multiple times by concerned citizens.

Police believe the incident occurred on May 15 and that both the 75-year-old male victim and the suspect are patients in the nursing home located in the 16500 block of Schaefer.

The 75-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for his non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was detained at the nursing home and transported to the Detroit Detention Center without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

