Detroit police arrest suspect after elder abuse video went viral – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) Detroit police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday in connection with an assault and battery of an older man in a nursing home on the west side of the city.

A video had been posted on social media and shared multiple times by concerned citizens.

Police believe the incident occurred on May 15 and that both the 75-year-old male victim and the suspect are patients in the nursing home located in the 16500 block of Schaefer.

The 75-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for his non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was detained at the nursing home and transported to the Detroit Detention Center without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Thank you all for your help in bringing attention to the Elderly Home Incident. the @detroitpolice is investigating the situation and an arrest has been made. Thanks again. #Protect and serve #Our community – Detroit Police Department (@detroitpolice) May 21, 2020

