Detroit Man Livestreams HITTING the elderly into a nursing home !! (Warning graph)

A Detroit man is in serious trouble with the law, after the man's videos were leaked online. And the videos show the man punching elderly residents of nursing homes in the face.

In the first video, the man, who has yet to be identified, is seen punching an 87-year-old male resident more than 2 dozen times in the face. The brutal man holds the octogenarian and reigns blows on the face and head of the old man.

Clock: Warning, it is very graphic:

Then the same man sees himself punching a resident woman in the face, multiple times:

According to online reports, the nursing home where the man works is currently closed due to the coronavirus. The residents of the facilities are not allowed any visitor, who may have noticed their bruised faces, due to the beatings they suffered.

MTO News contacted Detroit police and they claim they have made an arrest in connection with the previous videos.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the department is investigating the incident that allegedly occurred at the Westwood Nursing Center on the northwest side of the city.

"The nursing home was not aware of the assault until they saw the video," Craig told the media. "We are still investigating that aspect of the case, but we have a suspect in custody."