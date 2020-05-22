Detroit man charged with double fatality and escape – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 22-year-old Detroit man was charged in a double fatal blow that occurred on the west side of the city.

%MINIFYHTML7b5098e438182e87e5179c8d4936091613% %MINIFYHTML7b5098e438182e87e5179c8d4936091613%

The accident killed Leon Freeman, 26, of Hazel Park and Teon Williams, 33, of Detroit.

Shawn Patterson has been charged with two counts each of:

Reckless driving causing death

Failing to stop at the scene of a fatal accident

Moving rape that causes death

The incident occurred on April 26 at 11:49 a.m. in the Baylis and Pilgrim area.

Police say Patterson was traveling south at Baylis in a gray 2017 Dodge Charger. He ignored a traffic signal and collided with a 2001 blue Pontiac Sunfire heading west in Pilgrim.

After the collision, Patterson is reported to have gotten out of his vehicle and left the scene.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTML7b5098e438182e87e5179c8d4936091614% %MINIFYHTML7b5098e438182e87e5179c8d4936091614%

Related