Detroit man charged with double fatality and escape – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 22-year-old Detroit man was charged in a double fatal blow that occurred on the west side of the city.
The accident killed Leon Freeman, 26, of Hazel Park and Teon Williams, 33, of Detroit.
Shawn Patterson has been charged with two counts each of:
- Reckless driving causing death
- Failing to stop at the scene of a fatal accident
- Moving rape that causes death
The incident occurred on April 26 at 11:49 a.m. in the Baylis and Pilgrim area.
Police say Patterson was traveling south at Baylis in a gray 2017 Dodge Charger. He ignored a traffic signal and collided with a 2001 blue Pontiac Sunfire heading west in Pilgrim.
After the collision, Patterson is reported to have gotten out of his vehicle and left the scene.
