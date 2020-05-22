Destination retail stores, shopping malls, dining restaurants may reopen in Riverside County – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML07f58a5a16687e0e75bbedbab7f4a47613% %MINIFYHTML07f58a5a16687e0e75bbedbab7f4a47613%

– Riverside County destination retail stores, shopping malls, swap rooms, and dining restaurants may officially receive customers again, with modifications, after the state approved the expedited reopening request following the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are excited to move to Stage 2.5, and hope that the state will allow more sectors of the economy to open up in the coming days and weeks, I emphasize that we cannot let our guard down when it comes to protecting ourselves and our coronavirus communities, "said Riverside County Board President and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Pérez.

Schools may also reopen with modifications, although local county law enforcement prohibits elementary schools, from kindergarten through 12th grade, from reopening before June 19.

"Due to the hard work and sacrifices of the community, we have been able to take positive steps and lessen the impact of the epidemic," said Vice President Karen Spiegel, Riverside County Supervisor. "The data shows that we are moving in a positive direction and we want to continue that trend."

Businesses were encouraged to reopen to implement state and local guidelines to keep employees and customers safe. Those guidelines are available on the county's economic development website.

On Friday, Riverside County reported 121 recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six additional disease-related deaths, bringing the county's total to 6,464 cases and 290 deaths with 4,180 recoveries.

%MINIFYHTML07f58a5a16687e0e75bbedbab7f4a47614% %MINIFYHTML07f58a5a16687e0e75bbedbab7f4a47614%

As of Friday, the county has evaluated 95,977 people.