Democrats criticize FCC fine at Sinclair as insufficient – Up News Info

Sinclair owns, operates or has service agreements with 191 television stations in 89 markets. Its proposed merger with Tribune Media, announced in 2017, would have made it even bigger, with more than 200 stations across the country and a significant expansion in the top 10 markets. But the merger was quickly met with opposition, as critics focused on the company's tactics in its effort to obtain regulatory approval for the transaction.

%MINIFYHTMLb968fd439f174d621dce0da2dbe5876013% %MINIFYHTMLb968fd439f174d621dce0da2dbe5876013%

In July 2018, the FCC announced that it was not approving the merger, but instead sent it to an administrative law judge, concluding that there were "material questions" about whether Sinclair had been misrepresented or whether he had committed a "lack of sincerity" about your plan. divest stations and comply with media ownership limits.

More specifically, the FCC also focused on possible "fake" transactions in which Sinclair would sell stations, including WGN-TV in Chicago, to entities in which Sinclair President David Smith and members of his family still had an interest. . In the case of WGN, the station was to be sold to Steven Fader, who has a business relationship with Smith. The FCC also raised questions about the proposed $ 60 million purchase price of WGN and whether it was below market value, and noted other proposed station sales for Cunningham Broadcasting.

The following month, in August 2018, Sinclair and Tribune abandoned their merger plan and continued litigation between the two companies. Nexstar ended up acquiring Tribune.

In the order released Friday, the FCC said Sinclair provided additional information on the transactions, including the nature of its relationships with buyers of WGN-TV and other stations and how the sale price was determined.