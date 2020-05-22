Democrats criticize FCC fine at Sinclair as insufficient – Up News Info

Sinclair owns, operates or has service agreements with 191 television stations in 89 markets. Its proposed merger with Tribune Media, announced in 2017, would have made it even bigger, with more than 200 stations across the country and a significant expansion in the top 10 markets. But the merger was quickly met with opposition, as critics focused on the company's tactics in its effort to obtain regulatory approval for the transaction.
In July 2018, the FCC announced that it was not approving the merger, but instead sent it to an administrative law judge, concluding that there were "material questions" about whether Sinclair had been misrepresented or whether he had committed a "lack of sincerity" about your plan. divest stations and comply with media ownership limits.
More specifically, the FCC also focused on possible "fake" transactions in which Sinclair would sell stations, including WGN-TV in Chicago, to entities in which Sinclair President David Smith and members of his family still had an interest. . In the case of WGN, the station was to be sold to Steven Fader, who has a business relationship with Smith. The FCC also raised questions about the proposed $ 60 million purchase price of WGN and whether it was below market value, and noted other proposed station sales for Cunningham Broadcasting.
The following month, in August 2018, Sinclair and Tribune abandoned their merger plan and continued litigation between the two companies. Nexstar ended up acquiring Tribune.
In the order released Friday, the FCC said Sinclair provided additional information on the transactions, including the nature of its relationships with buyers of WGN-TV and other stations and how the sale price was determined.
"Upon review of this subsequent information, we found that Sinclair structured its transaction based on a good faith interpretation of the rules and the Commission precedent regarding exchange agreements and disclosure requirements on the application form." , said the FCC. Sinclair did not admit a violation as part of the settlement fine, but agreed to enter into a consent decree.
Rosenworcel, in a statement, said questions had not yet been resolved about how Sinclair pursued the merger. She said "consent orders" cannot be negotiated regarding matters involving a party's basic legal qualifications for a license. "However, here the agency addresses material misrepresentations behind closed doors and then summarily rejects them in a consent decree. Doing so is a clear ending around this rule. "
In his statement, Starks said, "What is clear is that by giving up an actual investigation, we risk sending a message to prospective applicants that they can get away with it if they can write a large enough check, even without admit to any wrongdoing. "
In addition to investigating Sinclair's conduct during the merger process, the FCC consent decree also closed other investigations. That included one about whether Sinclair honored his obligations to negotiate broadcast consent agreements in good faith, and another about his lack of required disclosure from the true content sponsor who made himself look like news reports or 30-minute longer submissions. In fact, the true sponsor of the content was the Huntsman Cancer Foundation. The FCC had already voted to propose a fine of more than $ 13 million for the practice, since the programming in question was broadcast more than 1,700 times.
The other two FCC Republican members said they considered the matter closed. Commissioner Brendan Carr said in a statement that "there are some political actors, including in Congress, who have long called for the FCC to go after Sinclair because of those politicians' disagreement with the views expressed in the broadcasts of Sinclair. " We don't do that at the FCC, or at least most of us don't. "
Commissioner Michael O & # 39; Rielly said Sinclair's fine was "far from the slap on the wrist that critics lament," and defended the agency's action. He said that the "text is accurate in that Sinclair acted in good faith in its interpretation of the Commission's rules and precedents and that there is no character qualification issue arising from the underlying requests."
