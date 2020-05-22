Demi Lovato's boyfriend Max Ehrich predicted her years of romance

It seems that Max Ehrich It was confident about his feelings for Demi lovato From the first moment.

%MINIFYHTML84a1a2e6c195ed2b3d79885c9677313013% %MINIFYHTML84a1a2e6c195ed2b3d79885c9677313013%

On Thursday, the 27-year-old singer posted a screenshot of a tweet that the 28-year-old actor had shared in 2011.

"All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato," Ehrich wrote on the social network of the time. "#CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant,quot;.

Fast forward almost a decade later, and the two are now dating.

"We love a little rally," said the two-time Grammy nominee.

Lovato also shared some photos of the couples enjoying sweet kisses and hugs and playing with a puppy.

Reports of their romance began airing in March after the "Sorry Not Sorry,quot; star and The Young and the Restless alum shared some flirty exchanges on social media.

"Max likes music and health a lot, and he doesn't like to party," a source told E! News of the time. "He is a good influence on Demi, and they have a lot in common. They have some mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends through Facetime since he was quarantined. He is very new, but they're definitely hanging. " out and see where it leads. "