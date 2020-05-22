Debby Ryan and Josh Dun – Inside their baby plans after secretly getting married!

Debby Ryan and Joshua Dun have been in the headlines after it was revealed that they had previously secretly married! With that said, one source now shared everything about his family startup plans!

%MINIFYHTMLa308333e3138dac936100df6ee53b15111% %MINIFYHTMLa308333e3138dac936100df6ee53b15111%

The source shared via HollywoodLife that the singer and actress are not wasting time and are actually already trying to have a baby!

Their wedding took place on New Year's Eve, but the public had no idea until now.

But as a result, that's not where the surprises end for them, as they might be announcing something sooner rather than later!

The source mentioned that they have babies in mind and that they do not plan to wait long before becoming parents together.

‘Your family is likely to start very soon. No one will be a bit surprised if more life-changing ads arrive in the coming months, "they shared with the media.

As for their wedding being announced, it happened yesterday when the actress and drummer for Twenty One Pilots appeared on Vogue and discussed their nuptials with the magazine during the interview.

They made sure to talk about their married life and it's safe to say they sound very happy and in love.

‘Everything is going very well with them and they are so in love. They are experiencing the honeymoon phase of their relationship and love it. Debby is so happy to have had her wedding when she did it because now, with the world we live in, she doesn't know if it would have happened. It is special for her to relive all of her amazing wedding memories now that the news is out, "the source said.

The two have been romantically involved since 2013 and got engaged in December.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLa308333e3138dac936100df6ee53b15126% %MINIFYHTMLa308333e3138dac936100df6ee53b15126%

Sure enough, they were married just before 2020 began, so they wasted no more time!



Post views:

2