Debating parties for the bosses of Sundance, Berlin and New York will be seen after COVID – Up News Info

The industry is far from discovering how, or even when, the film festival circuit will return to any kind of functionality. Cannes is canned, replaced by a virtual marketplace and potentially a brand link to another event later in the year, and the summer festival schedule has been decimated by cancellations. Most of us look forward to the Toronto, Venice, and Telluride trio as the time when the business could restart, but those events have recognized that their 2020 editions will at least be different, if they manage to keep going.

Realistically, the coronavirus impact is likely to feel good on the 2021 calendar, particularly if the dreaded second wave becomes a reality. It was no surprise, then, to hear that the top brass at three of the major events scheduled in the next twelve months (the Sundance Film Festival in January, the Berlin Film Festival in February, and the New York Film Festival closest in September and October) they are all spending time to plan a new post-pandemic reality.

Along with Cinetic Media founder John Sloss for a virtual roundtable on Thursday, newly appointed Tabitha Jackson of Sundance, newly appointed Eugene Hernandez of New York, and Berlin co-director Carlo Chatrian, fresh out of his edition debut, they put things in perspective.

"This year is so unpredictable," Chatrian admitted, highlighting concerns about audience number limitations if the social distancing requirements remain in place when Berlin arrives in 2021, as well as the potential impact of the current production shutdown.

"We don't know how many movies will be ready for our festival," he said. "Berlin is a huge city and we are very confident in our local audience, if we have to put stronger restrictions on it then it is a different festival."

Jackson also admitted that there would likely be big challenges in 2021, "Utah is a key component and that makes planning very different … Utah in January flu season, what are the realities of that? Trying to plan this So far when changes happen every week … it's a moment. But everyone is ready for us to succeed. "

On the subject of production shutdown and the possible lack of available product, Jackson said there could also be an inverse product surplus, if the upcoming fall festivals cannot take place in a meaningful way.

"I can't say if it's going to be a party or a famine this year, depending on what happens with the fall festivals." I am interested to see what we have to offer, "she added, suggesting that there may be a" preponderance in non-fiction movies "as they may be easier to change after COVID.

As host of the debate, Sloss also highlighted the talk about Oscars that may have to change the proposed date of February 28, which Up News Info has been reporting on since April. If they were delayed, they could give both Berlin and Sundance a wider seat.

"It will mean that half the industry is not halfway there (our festival) to go out and do campaign lunches," Jackson said.

Park City, Utah

AP



Sloss also raised the question, if social distancing requirements are maintained, restricting the number of tickets that can be sold and the delegates that can be received, will online screenings be held at these festivals?

"Our first priority is to bring people closer to the cinema in a great cinematographic experience," replied Hernández. "But I think a lot about people who don't have access to those experiences. That's an important aspect of considering how to bring this 'virtual' experience, whatever that means. If we can enable that along with the live experience, that will be a victory ".

"In terms of accessibility, if you want your film to reach as many people as possible, people who can't come to a very expensive gathering on a mountain, you might see the opportunity for a virtual festival," added Jackson. "But I don't know how money works, it doesn't seem clear to me that it would destroy the financial model, but it could increase what we see as the value of the film, something culturally enriching and beautiful." To restrict movies to live festivals at the time of a global pandemic, we shouldn't come to that conclusion too quickly. "

Chatrian noted that because European festivals tend to be more dependent on public funding than their American counterparts, there is less freedom to operate. However, he acknowledged that the Berlinale, which is a very popular audience festival and sold 330,000 tickets this year, would face an additional challenge in 2021. "We know that next year we will not be able to offer the same number (of tickets)," he admitted.

"If we can find a way to allow people to occupy those seats (they are left empty by restrictions), to have access to virtually watch movies, to create the conversation and the community that would have happened if the festival had taken place, that is something people he's thinking, "said Sloss. "It is a shared goal of everyone that as many eyeballs as possible watch these movies. The question is, what is the most effective way to do that?

Sloss also suggested that Sundance and Berlin could increase their collaboration in 2021. Eliza Hittman’s Never Rarely Sometimes Always This year he successfully filled the gap, debuting in Park City and then projecting in competition at the Berlinale, winning awards at both parties. However, it has not always been a smooth relationship, in part due to the Berlinale's insistence on world premieres for its competition.

"A European premiere in Berlin can be as effective as a world premiere in Berlin," said Sloss. "It would be great if the filmmakers could count on those two festivals to highlight their films in different parts of the world. At a time when it hurts so badly, is this an opportunity for Sundance and Berlin to coordinate more to shed light on those films? "

Both festival directors agreed, although Chatrian noted that he needed to maintain a level of world prey for his competition.

“Movies come first. As long as we are sure that the combo (Sundance and Berlin) works, we are open to it. I did this year with Eliza and Kelly Reichardt of Telluride (First cow) At the same time, I can't have half the competition with movies that premiered at Sundance, this will disrupt the market in Berlin. I am sure we will talk to Tabitha. "

"I've always thought that the emphasis on world premieres over the emphasis on programming is problematic," Sloss replied. "But I know there is a lot of pressure from the local authorities, from the press, to have world premieres."

Jackson chimed in with the interesting suggestion that the premiere policy, so common at "A" festivals, tended to enhance the diversity of programming. “The insistence of the premieres ensures that there is a diversity of films, instead of the itinerant circuit of anointed films. There is value in that. "

Hernández also discussed what preparations are being made for the next edition of his festival, including a possible new series of outdoor events, which might be easier to do after COVID.

"If everything goes according to plan, we will have a festival that exists in different ways this fall," he said. Hopefully in our theaters, if we are allowed, carefully and in a virtual capacity. And we haven't talked about this much yet because it's still in the works, but outdoors and outdoors it will be another new component of this year's festival. year. We're working on a lot of logistics to make it safe. "