Dave East issued two citations after police found marijuana in his truck during a traffic stop.

It looks like quarantine doesn't mean much to some of your favorite celebrities, Roomies! Dave East is the last to be handcuffed while browsing New York. Video of the incident appeared online, and Dave can be seen being pulled out of an SUV and handcuffed.

Fox 5 NY confirms the details of the incident, reporting that Dave was detained during a traffic stop in Astoria, Queens. Officers reportedly stopped the SUV after they said the driver failed to signal when turning.

Authorities say they smelled a "strong smell,quot; of marijuana and removed a passenger, Dave, from the vehicle. Officers report that East became aggressive and failed to comply with them, and was taken into Precinct 114.

Dave East reportedly received two calls for disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. He was released shortly after cooperating with investigators.

As previously reported, Sheck Wes was also detained during a traffic stop in New York yesterday, and was released shortly thereafter. It looks like the cops in New York are not playing, Roomies! Stay safe out there