coronavirus: the & # 39; digital twins & # 39; can help create healthier cities after coronavirus: Experts – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML10a32d2c1e5013c15fc9e4f547cc4fc213% %MINIFYHTML10a32d2c1e5013c15fc9e4f547cc4fc213%

Planners' use of new technologies, such as virtual reality, to help design more sustainable and healthy cities has accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic, urban experts said Friday.

The respiratory illness, which has infected more than 5 million people worldwide, has already led to the widespread use of robots, drones, and artificial intelligence to track the virus and deliver services.

Now planners and authorities are also turning to new technologies, including so-called digital twin cities, or three-dimensional virtual replicas, to address future health crises, said Michael Jansen, CEO of Cityzenith, a technology company based in In Chicago.

"A digital twin that can track the progress of the virus in real time is the perfect platform to aggregate and distribute information on a large scale in a crisis," he said.

"Digital Twins would also help evaluate and implement economic recovery plans for affected cities and urban regions," he said.

Virtual Singapore, a digital twin of the island city, models and simulates climate change, infrastructure planning and public health studies, and can be used in crisis management, said a spokesman for the Government Technology Agency.

Modeling a city's street networks, transportation networks, buildings and population can help planners predict how design changes will affect them, said Fabian Dembski, researcher at the Stuttgart High Performance Computing Center (HLRS). ).

"Cities are complex. But if we can simulate factors such as climate, air quality, traffic flow and movement of people, planning decisions can be more efficient, equitable and inclusive," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. .

"But even these models and simulations do not capture human emotions, which play an important role in the success of urban design."

EMOTIONAL RESPONSE

Dembski and other researchers built a digital twin from Herrenberg, a small town near Stuttgart in Germany.

They then invited residents to use an app to record their emotional responses to simulated scenarios in public spaces.

Using virtual reality, approximately 1,000 residents noted whether they felt comfortable, happy, or insecure in those areas.

"The idea was to see what they thought a good public space was, and use that information to support planners and architects to improve spaces where residents were unhappy, such as areas with high traffic or poor lighting," said Dembski.

"As a planner, you don't have that kind of information beforehand, and this is a democratic way to do it," he said, adding that respondents included women, the elderly, migrants and people with disabilities who are otherwise excluded.

Digital twins are particularly useful for cities that are vulnerable to climate change or in environmentally fragile areas, since problems can be simulated to find solutions, he said.

The researchers are now modeling pandemics, which have affected urban planning decisions in the past, and also hope to simulate the effects of factors such as regional migration and gentrification in cities, Dembski said.

Technology tools like Digital Twins "offer an opportunity to test a variety of different concepts," said Thomas Sprissler, the mayor of Herrenberg.

"You can test considerably more innovative ideas that would otherwise never be tested in reality," he said.

