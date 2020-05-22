coronavirus: Thailand delays data law by one year as pandemic halts preparations – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc6e77f1bb6af991150d6ef119d70983a13% %MINIFYHTMLc6e77f1bb6af991150d6ef119d70983a13%

Thailand has given companies one more year to comply with a new personal data protection law due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their preparations.

The Personal Data Protection Law became law in May of last year with a transition period of one year. It was intended to mimic the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union and included clauses on the consent and rights of data subjects, as well as ways to prevent data abuse.

But days before the grace period ends on May 27, a decree in the Royal Thai Gazette effectively delayed it by exempting 22 types of agencies and businesses until the end of May 2021.

The list covers all government agencies, international organizations, and virtually every type of business, including tourism, telecommunications, technology, and banking.

"Many organizations face difficulties during the pandemic, so they still cannot fully adapt to comply with the law," Puttipong Punnakanta, Thailand's minister of economy and digital society, said on Friday.

"We also need more time to hold hearings with stakeholders to issue follow-up regulations, as that has been discontinued at this time."

When applicable, the law will apply not only to companies located in Thailand, but also to companies abroad that collect, use or disclose personal data from subjects in the country, specifically for advertisements and "behavior monitoring,quot;.

The law already exempts compliance from national security and cybersecurity agencies, the parliament and the senate, and credit reporting companies and their members.

Critics said the delay in data protection is worrisome as the government intensifies contact tracking efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

