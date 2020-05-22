Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Staying safe during Memorial Day weekend
The United States is about to start its first major holiday weekend since the pandemic began, and it will be unlike any other, with most traditional activities off-limits or significantly restricted.
But the virus doesn't have to mess up your vacation plans. With a few precautions, it's still possible to honor the fallen and enjoy the warm weather while reducing the risk of infection. Here are some tips to stay safe:
Remotely observe
Although many commemorative events have been canceled, some are adapting, such as a "virtual flag garden,quot; in Massachusetts and a broadcast service for veterans in Minnesota.
Swimming
The greatest risk of swimming in pools, lakes, or the ocean is your exposure to other people, not the water itself, to other coronaviruses. have been shown to be unstable in water and highly sensitive to chlorine. Being able to avoid others, both in and near water, is the key to safe swimming.
Viewing friends and family
Ideally, you should socialize only with people in your home. But if you decide to meet with others, the best thing is do it outdoors. Keep the group small and at least six feet away.
Travel
Prepare for transformed airports. During security checks, you will be asked to scan your own boarding pass and place any food you have brought in a separate container to avoid cross contamination. And the 3.4 ounce rule has been relaxed for the hand sanitizer: you are allowed to bring up to 12 ounces on board.
How about the beach? Depends on where you live
If you Plan to go to the beach this weekend, read the local rules, and go alone if you can avoid the crowds. (There may even be a webcam that you can check first.) But be careful: some states, counties, and communities are limiting access only to locals.
New Jersey: The second phase of reopening the Jersey shore begins this weekend Sunbathing is allowed, but swimming is not expected until July.
Florida: Most of the beaches are open, but many are restricting activities and large gatherings, and some have reduced hours. Beaches In Miami they remain closed but plan to reopen June 1.
How the New York virus calmed
The corner of Lafayette and East Fourth streets in Manhattan used to be a busy street, with cafes, gyms, and New York trouble. students walking between classes. But during the pandemic, the usual sounds of the city fell silent. Hear it for yourself here.
Try a new board game. These travel-themed games will transport you to Renaissance Florence, Barcelona, Istanbul and beyond with just rolling a die.
Organize your own summer camp. Ask your children what they most expected from the camp, then help them mourn their losses and discover what parts you can recreate.
What are you doing
My 12 year old grandson and I are writing a book called "Coronavirus: A Novel." The idea is to create a memory of our experience and pass it on to your future offspring. The process is very similar to improvisation. One of us writes a fictional passage and leaves halfway. The other continues the story in either direction.
– Barbara Seldin, San Diego
