Coronavirus (MN): more than 800 additional reported COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths – Up News Info

– Minnesota health officials on Friday announced 813 more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 33 more deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the additional cases bring the state total to 19,005. Of that number, more than 12,600 patients no longer need isolation.

The additional 33 deaths are a new daily maximum. Of those deaths, 25 patients were residents of a long-term care facility. One

the additional death was from a group home / residential behavioral health center.

The state's death toll now stands at 842, and many of those deaths occur in long-term care facilities (688).

Health officials continue to emphasize that since not all cases of COVID-19 have been tested, the data is not representative of the true impact of the virus on the state. With more evidence, there will be more cases.

In fact, testing has intensified in the state. In the last 24 hours, more than 7,400 tests were processed. The state hopes to eventually reach 20,000 tests per day.

The MDH update came just after the Minnesota State Fair announced that it will cancel the 2020 fair due to the pandemic.

Two days ago, Governor Tim Walz announced a phased plan for restaurants, bars, and lounges to reopen June 1. According to the plan, the restaurants will be able to organize outdoor dinners from June 1, provided that social distancing applies, among other restrictions. .

Classrooms may also open early in the month as they reduce capacity to 25% and cause staff to wear personal protective equipment.

The restrictions are still in effect for gyms and places of worship.