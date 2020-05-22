Coronavirus cases drop in Europe's capitals, but fears about reopening persist

LONDON – During a week of blue skies and Mediterranean temperatures, when bathers took to the parks and cars returned to the streets, a sound has been noticeably absent in London: the sound of ambulance sirens.
Britain's capital had only a handful of deaths from the coronavirus in the past week. Even the number of new cases dropped to just a dozen a day, suggesting that the virus, which recently passed through a ghost town, has decreased, leaving people relieved but unsure of how much to relax.
The same abrupt declines have occurred in other European capitals, from Paris and Rome to Berlin and Madrid, and across the continent, are causing similar feelings of ambivalence as political leaders balance pressure to reopen their economies with concerns about that doing so can ignite another round of contagion.
"My fear is that this good news may lead to complacency, which could lead to a second wave," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said this week.
The reasons for the decrease in numbers vary from city to city. Some, like London and Paris, were hit by the virus from the start and have stifled its spread with two months of stifling blockages. Others, like Rome and Berlin, were less affected than other cities in their countries. Although Madrid also reports a decrease in new cases and deaths, it remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Spain.
What unites these cities is that they are home to politicians who must decide how quickly to alleviate national measures of social distancing. They are also the headquarters of the media that cover the pandemic, as well as popular tourist meccas and, in several cases, the economic engines of their countries.
Growing pressure to resume daily life complicates the debate about how quickly leaders should lift the blockades, especially when other parts of their countries are still in the teeth of the epidemic.
In Britain, officials in Scotland and northern England oppose Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to reopen schools and some stores in early June. The northwest, which includes the city of Manchester, now has more coronavirus patients in hospitals than London.
"The surprisingly permissive package may be suitable for the southeast, given the drop in cases there," wrote Andy Burnham, a Labor Party politician who is Mayor of Greater Manchester. in a recent column in The Guardian. "But my instincts told me it was too early for the north."
At the same time, he and other officials fear that if the government staggers the reopening, putting London first, it will economically harm northern cities. That would deepen a divide between north and south that Mr. Johnson's Conservative Party promised to close after his victory in the general election last December.
If anything, the pandemic has further exposed that divide. London's reduced infection rate partly reflects its service-intensive economy, which allowed bankers, lawyers and other professionals to work from home. In the industrial north, factory workers continued to work, exposing them to the virus.
"The sensible approach would be to start lifting the blockade, depending on how the virus is spreading, in different parts of the country," said Paul Swinney, director of policy and research at the City Center, a research group in London.
So far, however, Johnson has promised that Britain will come out of the shutdown in unison. With the economy out of breath, he is under intense pressure from members of his party to ease restrictions, particularly in Greater London, which accounts for about 20 percent of Britain's economic output.
"Politics is very difficult, particularly with northern mayors because of the leveling agenda," said Tony Travers, professor of politics at the London School of Economics. "Boris Johnson doesn't care about Sadiq Khan in London, but he does care about Andy Burnham in Manchester."
In London, signs of normality are widespread. The sidewalks in the Brixton neighborhood were full of pedestrians this week when workers began setting up well-spaced tables at an outdoor café. A pub in Stoke Newington served takeout beer. On Hampstead Heath, hundreds of people stepped out into the sun, causing complaints about the trash.
Almost 6,000 people died in London during the epidemic. But in the past week, hospitals reported only nine deaths on Monday, seven on Tuesday and two on Wednesday. On Monday, there were no new cases reported for a 24-hour period.
"Members of the public begin to think: 'Why am I still locked up when I live in a city where the chances of catching Covid-19 are less than being hit by a car on the street?' Travers said.
In Paris, where new infections have dropped from more than 1,000 a day to a couple dozen, there is a similar impatience. The French government has divided the country into red and green zones as it gradually lifts its blockade. But he left Paris in the most restricted red zone, which means he is not allowed to open his parks.
That angered the mayor, Anne Hidalgo, who said: "We have to loosen the press."
The most serious tensions are mounting in Spain, where the central left government has not eased the Madrid closure due to concerns about the resurgence of infections. The conservative-led city government has lashed out, sparking violent street protests, particularly in wealthy neighborhoods where the right-wing party is popular.
At the peak of Spain's outbreak in late March, more than 300 people a day died in the Madrid region. On Thursday the 19th they did. Still, with nearly 9,000 deaths, the capital accounts for about a third of the country's deaths. And although its death toll has fallen in line with the rest of Spain, Madrid's statistics possibly make it the country's main hot zone.
In Germany, where the capital was never the epicenter of the virus, there has been less friction on the pace of reopening.
Berlin has had a relatively mild outbreak, with 6,552 cases, compared to 26,628 in London. After more than two dozen people became infected at the Trompete club in early March, city officials shut down Berlin's famous nightlife. Restaurants were allowed to reopen their terraces and offer limited indoor service, but there is no indication of when or how the clubs could be reopened.
While Berlin has seen a slight increase in infections since the reopening, its numbers remain well below those of the southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, where skiers returning from South Tyrol and Austria brought the virus to late winter.
The pressure to reopen came from the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which was also among the worst affected in Germany. Governor Armin Laschet urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to "weigh again how great the risk of pure infections is and what other social, human and economic harm it will do to society if they keep everything closed."
Italy, on the other hand, has been fractured by divisions on how to get out of the running of the bulls. The disputes have pitted Rome against the heavily affected northern Lombardy and Veneto regions, but also with Campania and Calabria in the south, which refused to follow national guidelines.
In Milan, the capital of Lombardy, the government's gradual lifting of the blockade is generating deeply mixed emotions. The city, which once faltered under the influx of patients, reported only eight new cases of coronavirus on May 20. But authorities worry about the risks of reopening shops, restaurants, and bars, where Milan residents quickly gathered in groups to drink their beloved snack.
Rome has been luckier, according to epidemiologists.
The city recorded the first cases of coronavirus in Italy: Chinese tourists from Wuhan, where the virus originated, and an Italian researcher who returned from Wuhan. This allowed the Lazio region, where Rome is located, to activate a regional contact tracking system that it used in later cases.
Rome has recorded 2,936 cases and 305 deaths, but it peaked the week of April 10, and declining numbers are contributing to a sense of complacency.
“The virus continues to circulate; We have not overcome it, "said Alessio D’Amato, Lazio's health adviser." We are a population used to being together, having an active social life and, as the summer progresses, it is more difficult. "
Andrew Testa contributed reports from London; Adam Nossiter and Aurelien Breeden from Paris; Raphael Minder from Madrid; Melissa Eddy from Berlin; and Elisabetta Povoledo and Emma Bubola from Rome.