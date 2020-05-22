Consider these brilliant 1960s summer desserts

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Do you know what you can do for Memorial Day, even if you're trapped inside? It replicates this spread from "Calorific Afters" from around 1960, which includes "fresh grapefruit, summer fruit, and ice cream for candy." Combine it with this 1957 barbecue menu and you're ready to start the weirdest summer of your life (hopefully).

I can't pinpoint exactly what, specifically, makes this differential look so dated. Maybe it's the citrus happily sliced ​​with the cherries carefully placed in the middle? The specific shapes of the glasses? The strong presence of grapefruit gives a bit of mid-century diet vibes, but I also think I see donuts covered in ice cream with little wafers tucked on top. Is that ice in the jelly bowl? What are you supposed to do with the lemon wedges? How fast can I make myself the best summer treat of all, a root beer float?