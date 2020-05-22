Colorado unemployment rate soars to 11.3% in April

%MINIFYHTML788c23c4ade6e933cb769621f0c337f511% %MINIFYHTML788c23c4ade6e933cb769621f0c337f511%

Colorado's unemployment rate soared to 11.3% in April and employers in the state cut about 323,500 jobs last month due to the pandemic and related closings, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday.

The number of unemployed workers in the state increased by 183,800 last month to 347,800, bringing the unemployment rate up from a 5.2% revised in March. It was 2.5% historically low in February, with around 80,000 workers unemployed.

Colorado's unemployment rate reached the highest level in a series dating back to 1976 and exceeded the peak of 8.9% reached in the fall of 2010 after the Great Recession.

As bad as that increase is, Colorado remains below the unemployment rate of 14.7% in the US. The US, a historical record since 1948. It also remains at the low end among the states. Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in April at 28.2%, followed by Michigan at 22.7% and Hawaii at 22.3%, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. USA

Although more than 476,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits in Colorado since mid-March, they represent about 13.3% of the number of employees in February, which was the fourth lowest share of any state. In states like Georgia and Kentucky, about four in 10 of the workers employed in February have applied for assistance.

There could also be some confusion among dismissed workers about their employment status, reducing the number of unemployed. Some people with permission may not see themselves as employed, although technically they are not spending any time and should consider themselves unemployed.

The household survey estimates that 67,400 workers last month withdrew completely from the job market, reducing the state's workforce to 3,069,200. The number of people reporting as employees, which also captures freelancers, decreased from 251,200 to 2,721,300.

The number of nonfarm payroll jobs in Colorado decreased by 323,500 from March to April, leaving the state with 2,473,400 jobs, according to a separate survey of business establishments. Private sector employers cut 311,400 jobs, while the public sector lost 12,100 jobs.

March payroll losses were also revised upward, from 3,900 in the initial report to 16,500 in Friday's report.

Leisure and hospitality suffered the most job losses between March and April, seasonally adjusted, at 148,100, which is not unexpected given the closure of so many hotels and restaurants.

Educational and health services decreased 43,800 jobs, reflecting the closure of medical offices and schools. Commerce, transportation and utilities fell 41,800, capturing the closure of retail stores and reductions in airlines and transportation services. Professional and commercial services, which are capable of working remotely, decreased 28,500. Other services, a category that includes tattoo parlor stylists, cut 19,800 jobs. Construction employment fell by 12,700.

Only the information sector was able to avoid significant job losses last month, remaining stable.

Pitkin County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 23.1%, followed by Gilpin County with 23%. San Miguel, Summit and Eagle counties were above 20% unemployment. Several counties in the eastern plains remained below 5%.

%MINIFYHTML788c23c4ade6e933cb769621f0c337f512% %MINIFYHTML788c23c4ade6e933cb769621f0c337f512%

Grand Junction registered the highest unemployment rate among metropolitan areas with 12.6%, followed by Colorado Springs with 12.3%. Metro Denver's unemployment rate was 12.1%. Boulder and Greeley had the lowest metro unemployment rates, 9.7% and 9.8%.