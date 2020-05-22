Home Local News Colorado unemployment rate soars to 11.3% in April

Colorado unemployment rate soars to 11.3% in April

Matilda Coleman
Colorado's unemployment rate soared to 11.3% in April and employers in the state cut about 323,500 jobs last month due to the pandemic and related closings, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday.

The number of unemployed workers in the state increased by 183,800 last month to 347,800, bringing the unemployment rate up from a 5.2% revised in March. It was 2.5% historically low in February, with around 80,000 workers unemployed.

Colorado's unemployment rate reached the highest level in a series dating back to 1976 and exceeded the peak of 8.9% reached in the fall of 2010 after the Great Recession.

As bad as that increase is, Colorado remains below the unemployment rate of 14.7% in the US. The US, a historical record since 1948. It also remains at the low end among the states. Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in April at 28.2%, followed by Michigan at 22.7% and Hawaii at 22.3%, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. USA

Although more than 476,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits in Colorado since mid-March, they represent about 13.3% of the number of employees in February, which was the fourth lowest share of any state. In states like Georgia and Kentucky, about four in 10 of the workers employed in February have applied for assistance.

There could also be some confusion among dismissed workers about their employment status, reducing the number of unemployed. Some people with permission may not see themselves as employed, although technically they are not spending any time and should consider themselves unemployed.

The household survey estimates that 67,400 workers last month withdrew completely from the job market, reducing the state's workforce to 3,069,200. The number of people reporting as employees, which also captures freelancers, decreased from 251,200 to 2,721,300.

The number of nonfarm payroll jobs in Colorado decreased by 323,500 from March to April, leaving the state with 2,473,400 jobs, according to a separate survey of business establishments. Private sector employers cut 311,400 jobs, while the public sector lost 12,100 jobs.

March payroll losses were also revised upward, from 3,900 in the initial report to 16,500 in Friday's report.

Leisure and hospitality suffered the most job losses between March and April, seasonally adjusted, at 148,100, which is not unexpected given the closure of so many hotels and restaurants.

