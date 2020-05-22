Colorado Republicans target China when campaign memo urges them to do

%MINIFYHTMLece20ba7a09fdbd01fc5bfff3daabb7213% %MINIFYHTMLece20ba7a09fdbd01fc5bfff3daabb7213%

Colorado Republicans in Congress have increased criticism of China in the past month, following the playbook of at least one Republican campaign committee.

In the last example, representatives Ken Buck and Scott Tipton have pushed for legislation that would ban the popular TikTok social media app from government phones. TikTok's parent company is based in China, where the government can compel companies to submit data.

"TikTok is a cybersecurity threat to our country," Buck said Monday. "We cannot allow China's parasitic spyware application to collect data from United States government officials."

TikTok, made up primarily of silly short videos, is very popular with Generation Z worldwide. The company has repeatedly said that its American team is stationed in California and makes decisions based on the laws and social norms of the United States, not those of China. But Republican skepticism remains high.

While bipartisan criticism of communist China dates back decades to Capitol Hill, it has intensified in recent months due to the coronavirus outbreak, which started in China. In April, the Republican National Senate Committee, which works to elect and reelect Republicans to the Senate, sent candidates a memo advising them to aggressively criticize China and suggest that Democrats be gentle with it.

"Do not defend Trump, apart from the ban on travel to China: attack on China," says the memo, according to Politico.

Senator Cory Gardner, a Yuma Republican for reelection this year, is a frequent critic of China. Since March, he urged President Donald Trump to create a national security task force to counter Chinese propaganda, condemned the sinking of a Vietnamese ship by China, urged the federal government to mine more rare earth minerals instead of buying to China, and honored a silenced Chinese doctor.

Tipton, a Republican from Cortez who is also facing a closely watched reelection in November, has launched a page on his congressional website called "Project China: Holding the CCP Accountable." It lists the bills it supports to reduce US dependency on China and hold its communist regime accountable, his office says.

"The CCP's intentional deception cost many lives in almost every country in the world, and if they had been available from the start, much of this suffering could have been avoided," Tipton said May 14, when he co-sponsored a bill that sanctions China. if you disagree with an international investigation.

In April, Tipton joined 21 other Republicans in the House of Representatives to ask the attorney general and secretary of state to file a case against China at the International Court of Justice. If China refuses to participate, the United States should end air travel to China and broadcast "Western or Taiwanese media to China," Tipton and others wrote.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican from Colorado Springs, has frequently taken to Twitter this spring to criticize China, as well as Democrats and the press, whom he accused of spreading Chinese propaganda. April 1, April Fool's Day, he tweeted that what the World Health Organization really meant when they named COVID-19 was "Virus originated in China in December 1919,quot;.

COVID is an abbreviation for coronavirus disease, and 19 refers to 2019, the year it was discovered. In March, a popular conspiracy theory claimed that COVID-19 was an acronym for "Disease of Viral Infection Originated in China,quot; and that it was the number 19 virus that emerged from China. Like Lamborn's tweet, that's not true.