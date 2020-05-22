Collin County Coronavirus Case Count Increases by 28, 12 Patients in Plano – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML7ccd6e1fb1b1c301fa4a17e08cbf918313% %MINIFYHTML7ccd6e1fb1b1c301fa4a17e08cbf918313%

– The number of coronavirus cases in Collin County continues to increase. The authorities of the Health Care Services reported 28 new cases on Friday, including 12 in Plano.

The total number of positive cases in Collin County is now 1,118, including more than 340 in Plano. There are 333 active cases in the county.

There are four cases in the Denton County section of Plano. All four are already recovered.

So far, more than 16,000 people have been screened for COVID-19 in Collin County. Of these, 14,945 tested negative.

As it stands, more than 1,900 people in Collin County are being monitored after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

%MINIFYHTML7ccd6e1fb1b1c301fa4a17e08cbf918314% %MINIFYHTML7ccd6e1fb1b1c301fa4a17e08cbf918314%

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources