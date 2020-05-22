College football gets go-ahead from SEC presidents for June practices – Up News Info

The Southeast Conference, a dominant force in the sport of high-priced college football, has given the go-ahead for athletes to return to campus for volunteer practice beginning June 8.

The long-awaited move pushes football one step closer to returning in August, although there are still many logistical hurdles to overcome. The conference schools are primarily located in states where the effects of COVID-19 were comparatively minimal to begin with or began to decrease significantly.

Television networks and advertisers are likely to breathe easier after the sport progresses, even if the operating climate remains dangerous in the absence of a widely available treatment or vaccine for COVID-19. The SEC network is one of ESPN's key stakes, and conference games are a staple of broadcasts on other networks. In 2013, ESPN and the SEC announced a 20-year rights agreement, which included plans to launch the dedicated network.

Alabama, Auburn and Louisiana State, last year's national champion, play in the SEC, whose schools have won six of the last 10 national titles. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft last month. SEC universities are located in 11 states, stretching west to east from Texas to Florida.

In a tweet, the conference said the practices could be carried out "under strict supervision of designated university staff and the security guidelines developed by each institution."

In general, universities have faced dilemmas about how and whether to resume activities in person, from classrooms to sports fields, in the fall. In the spring, the students were sent home.

Due to the billions of dollars at stake for major universities and the uncertainty facing schools emerging from the pandemic's closure, soccer has been deemed likely to resume. On Wednesday, the NCAA Council voted to allow college athletes to return to campus on June 1.

Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith said this week that the Big 10 school has "played around with the concept of social distancing," developing models that could allow 20,000 to 22,000 fans to attend games. Capable of hosting 102,000, Ohio Stadium is the third largest college football venue in the US. USA Smith has pointed out that Ohio State could lose up to $ 50 million if it did not admit fans throughout its season.