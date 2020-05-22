Chrishell Stause cries for Justin Hartley when selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause you may be ready to share your side of the story.

About six months later Justin Hartley Filing for his wife's divorce for two years, pop culture fans will soon be able to see how the division specifically impacted Chrishell.

Like the second season of Sell ​​Sunset premiered today on Netflix, viewers noticed the third season preview that will include the surprise divorce.

"I'm kind of in shock with everything," Chrishell said to his co-worker. Mary Fitzgerald in the preview And when asked if he "had made him blind," Chrishell nodded.

"It is a lot of once because everyone knows it," she shared between tears. "I love him very much. This was my best friend. Who am I talking to?"

But in a surprise twist, the trailer indicates that some of its co-stars have theories about what went wrong. "She knows why this happened,quot; Davina Potratz shared.