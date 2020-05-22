Chrishell Stause cries for Justin Hartley when selling Sunset

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock
Chrishell Stause you may be ready to share your side of the story.
About six months later Justin Hartley Filing for his wife's divorce for two years, pop culture fans will soon be able to see how the division specifically impacted Chrishell.
Like the second season of Sell Sunset premiered today on Netflix, viewers noticed the third season preview that will include the surprise divorce.
"I'm kind of in shock with everything," Chrishell said to his co-worker. Mary Fitzgerald in the preview And when asked if he "had made him blind," Chrishell nodded.
"It is a lot of once because everyone knows it," she shared between tears. "I love him very much. This was my best friend. Who am I talking to?"
But in a surprise twist, the trailer indicates that some of its co-stars have theories about what went wrong. "She knows why this happened,quot; Davina Potratz shared.
While both sides have tried to keep the reasons behind their split private, many won't forget the cryptic post Chrishell shared on social media shortly after her divorce from Justin was revealed.
"It's hard to see people change in front of you," the publication, which featured a Nishan Panwar appointment, read. "But it's even harder to remember who they used to be."
In court documents obtained by E! News, both sides cited "irreconcilable differences,quot; as the reason behind the split.
Hollywood stars made their red carpet debut as a couple in early 2014 and were married in 2017. They have no children together.
Ultimately, Chrishell's relationship is not the only focus of Sell Sunset.
In the new season available to stream on Netflix today, fans will take a look inside Heather Rae Youngromance with Tarek El Moussa.
"There is much more drama, many more beautiful houses. We have a new edition for our team, so you will be introduced to it," Heather previously joked. "You will see Tarek there. I mean, he can't be on my show, but you will see him through some videos and photos of our children."
