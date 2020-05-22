Chris Brown and Ammika Harris' baby Aeko Catori Brown celebrate their sixth month in the sweetest video

Chris Brown's baby is growing up and looks cuter than ever in new photos released by his mother, Ammika Harris.

The singer's son, Aeko Catori, turned six months old this week, and Ammika marked the milestone with some adorable photos.

The model, who is currently in Germany, also delighted fans with a sweet video where Aeko has fun after bathing. Fans were quick to point out that Aeko increasingly resembles her father.

Others point out that it will be very high.

One supporter said, "BOTH so charming and so cute! 🥰 Honestly, aeko why do you have to be so cute !!! 😍😍😍😩😩😩 It's growing so fast, 😭❤️ God bless you. ❤️❤️"

Another sponsor stated: “Omg, imagine having Chris browns baby. 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️. He's so sweet and a happy baby, ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ just a cupcake. You are blessed to have this beautiful angel. "

A third follower said, "Your dad's whole face ❤ God bless your soul 😘❤️ amazement. It will be super tall. This is too cute❤️ beautiful souls. Happy 1/2 year little man! He is very sweet! Good job mom! ! 💗 "

It was recently revealed that Chris and Ammika are back together.

One person said Hollywood life: "Chris and Ammika have definitely reconnected during this quarantine because they can focus on each other without so much distraction from the outside world. Chris and Ammika were going through a lot when she went to Germany, so being isolated has allowed them Getting to know each other again. They've always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are connecting more too, and this time apart has been perfect for them. "

The informant added: “Chris and Ammika have become much more aware of each other through this isolation from each other than would likely be the case if it had not happened at all. They are embracing how to work together for Aeko's benefit, and flirting with each other from afar has made the saying, "absence makes the heart more loving," is something they are really taking seriously. It has been very fluid and beautiful with each other under all circumstances as they are solving everything in a positive way. "

Things are moving in the right direction for the pop star and her family.



