Chelsea Handler to return standing after six years with HBO Max Special

Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler He is set to present his first stand-up special in six years as part of a new HBO Max special.
The event will be their first recorded on-stage event since the release of "Uganda Be Kidding Me: Live" in 2014 on Netflix. The news comes after reports that her memoir "Life Will Be the Death of Me" is being turned into a series on Universal Television.
Handler already released the Netflix launch. "Hello, privilege. It's me Chelsea"Last year (19), as well as a talk show for the streaming service. She also hosted the E! nightly show."Chelsea lately"for seven years before the race ended in 2014.
The star is the last comedy veteran to book a special for HBO Max, joining Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo and Ahir Shah.
