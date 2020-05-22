Charlie Hunnam, Max Winkler Dog Story "Denali" at Spyglass Media Group – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Spyglass Media Group has made a deal to turn memories of adventure photographer Ben Moon Denali: a man, a dog, a friendship for life in a movie starring Charlie Hunnam, with Max Winkler adapting and directing the poignant drama about Moon and his 15-year bond with a rescue dog. Max Winkler will adapt and direct. Hunnam will produce Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa of Bona Fide Productions.

Denali re-form Winkler with Hunnam; They recently collaborated on the upcoming Lionsgate boxing drama Jungleland which also stars Jack O & # 39; Connell and Jessica Barden. Hunnam previously worked with Berger & Yerxa in Cold Mountain.

Max Winkler

This all started for Moon when he made an eight minute movie and called it Denali, simply as a love letter to your dog. It went viral and received millions of visits in 2015, winning several festival awards and gaining television exposure. Five years later, Penguin Random House published Memoirs of the Moon in January.

Moon adopted the rescue dog when he moved to Oregon and saw the puppy in a shelter. Instantly he felt a connection. The two set out together, on an adventure that would take them through the American West and through some of the best years of their lives. But when Ben was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at age 29, he faced a difficult battle with the disease, and Denali never left his side until they surfed and climbed crags again. A short time later, Denali suffered the same illness and Ben had the opportunity to return the favor.

Hunnam next star in the next Apple series Shantaram and his credits include Sons of Anarchy, The Gentlemen, The True History of The Kelly Gang and King Arthur. Winkler will then direct the drama Freeform Last summer, written by Bert V. Royal and produced in partnership with Entertainment One and Jessica Biel. The series covers three summers: & # 39; 93, & # 39; 94, & # 39; 95 – in a small Texas town when a beautiful popular teenager, Kate, is kidnapped and, apparently unrelated, a girl, Jeanette , goes from being a sweet and strange atypical person to the most popular girl in the city and, by 95, the most despised person in the United States. He has partnered separately with fellow writer Matt Spicer and will direct an adaptation of Mick Conefrey. The adventurer's manual with Jonah Hill at Universal. They are also writing the reboot of The rocket for Disney

Winkler is represented by CAA, Management 36O and attorney Karl Austen; Hunnam by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney David Weber; Moon from CAA and Bona Fide from attorney Linda Lichter.