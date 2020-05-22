Charlie Baker, Steve Carell to join the start of high school mass

After all, high school seniors in Massachusetts will be able to enjoy a graduation ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WGBH is partnering with Governor Charlie Baker and several special guests to produce a televised graduation ceremony for seniors from the state's 668 public and private schools on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Baker will deliver the opening address for "Massachusetts Commencement 2020,quot;, which will be presented at WGBH 2 in Greater Boston and at WGBY / New England Public Media in western Massachusetts. The ceremony will also air on the social media platforms of both stations.

According to a press release, "Massachusetts Commencement 2020,quot; will also feature prerecorded comments from Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots, members of the Red Sox and Boston Celtics, and various celebrities with ties to Massachusetts, including actor Steve Carell. ("The Office,quot;) and singer Rachel Platten ("Fight Song,quot;).

The Boston Pops Orchestra, with Keith Lockhart conducting, will perform the traditional "Pomp and Circumstance,quot; graduation march music, and students from across Massachusetts will give farewell speeches.

"Graduation ceremonies are important milestones in a young person's life that deserve to be celebrated," Baker said in the statement. “While we cannot meet in the traditional way, we want to recognize, celebrate, and salute the Massachusetts Class of 2020 for its accomplishments and endurance during these difficult times. We are very grateful to WGBH for working with us to help us do that. ”

