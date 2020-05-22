CDC reveals terrifying reason why coronavirus spreads so fast – BGR

The CDC recently updated the information regarding coronavirus symptoms on its pandemic planning scenarios page.

According to CDC's best current estimate, 35% of all coronavirus infections will be asymptomatic, which explains why the virus can spread so quickly: Many infected people don't even realize they have COVID-19.

The CDC also says that 0.4% of all symptomatic patients will die from the virus, although s Some experts are pressing against the low death rate estimated by the CDC.

Everything we think we know about the new coronavirus changes daily, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has to do everything possible to provide public health officials and modelers with the best information available. As such, the agency has developed five COVID-19 pandemic planning scenarios, four of which "represent the lower and upper limits of disease severity and viral transmissibility." Meanwhile, the fifth scenario "represents a better current estimate,quot; of severity and transmissibility.

According to the fifth scenario, which is the best current estimate based on the available data, 35% of people infected with the new coronavirus are asymptomatic. This helps explain why the new coronavirus can spread so quickly: Many infected people don't even know they have COVID-19. In addition, the CDC estimates that 0.4% of all people who become infected and show symptoms will die, equivalent to quadrupling the flu death rate.

There are a number of caveats worth noting about the scenarios, including this one from the CDC: “The scenarios are intended to advance public health preparedness and planning. Are not predictions or estimates of the expected impact of COVID-19. The parameter values ​​in each scenario will update and increase over time as we learn more about the epidemiology of COVID-19. "

Medical professionals and local governments need actionable data as they try to reopen their cities and states safely. The CDC wants these scenarios to be used to help inform the decisions that are made.

The only problem is that not everyone is delighted with the estimates that the CDC shares with the public. Talking with CNNCarl Bergstrom, a biologist at the University of Washington, said that while many of the numbers "are reasonable, the death rates are too low." Even in the worst-case scenarios, where the virus is most communicable and the disease is most severe, CDC puts the case fatality rate at just 1%.

"The estimates of the numbers infected in places like New York are out of line with these estimates," said Bergstrom. Let's remember that the number of deaths in New York City right now is much higher than we would expect if every adult and child in the city had been infected with a flu-like virus. This is not the flu. It is COVID.

"From my point of view, the 'best estimate' is extremely optimistic, and the 'worst case' is quite optimistic, even as a best estimate," he added. "You certainly want to consider worse scenarios." Although the CDC repeatedly assert that these scenarios are not predictions of how the pandemic will progress, they "underestimate fatality by a substantial margin compared to the current scientific consensus," which Bergstrom believes is "deeply problematic."

