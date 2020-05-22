Cardi B shows off a giant lock tattoo on her back

Instagram

The woman & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He has unveiled his new ongoing body ink that has been tattooed on his back during closure amid an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Rapper Cardi B He has been busy inking a giant butterfly tattoo on his back amidst COVID-19 self-isolation.

%MINIFYHTML2ea9277af0c92ee874396024f467640213% %MINIFYHTML2ea9277af0c92ee874396024f467640213%

Hit creator "Press" showed off her new colorful brand online on her Instagram Stories profile, and pointed to the California-based tattoo artist. Jamie Schene, has been working on the unfinished piece.

"You can see my tatt, almost done. Two more sessions!" Cardi said in the video that she saw the star display the colorful tattoo with roses, other bright flowers, and a monarch butterfly.

<br />

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, she already has many tattoos all over her body, including her husband's name, Migos rapper Make up for, on his thigh.

Money MC is not the only star who inks during self-isolation. Paris jackson She has also shared videos on social media of a new brand on her foot that she inked during the coronavirus blockade.