The 'Crying in the Mirror' promo, a new single from Andie MacDowell's singer's daughter Rainsford, offers a look at Cindy Crawford's daughter, who closes her lips with actor Gregg Sulkin.

Andie MacDowelldaughter of the singer Rainsford recruited model friends Cara Delevigne and Kaia Gerber for his new music video.

Gerber shows off his acting skills in Cara's "Crying in the Mirror" promotion, and at one point closes his lips at the actor. Gregg Sulkin.

The video marks Delevingne's directorial debut.

Reports suggest that Rainsford's sister-actress Margaret Qualley He was also part of the filming, producing the video and supervising the catering. Ironically both Margaret and Kaia were comedians Pete davidson last year (19).

Rainsford is the stage name of Rainey Qualley who, like Margaret, is MacDowell's daughter from her marriage to her ex-husband Paul Qualley.