Cancer drug that worked on Zika and Ebola could stop coronavirus – BGR

Coronavirus treatment options could include a cancer drug that showed antiviral activity against Zika and Ebola.

BerGenBio bemcentinib is currently in phase 2 clinical trials in the UK. If effective, the drug could be used in COVID-19 therapies in the future.

This possible coronavirus cure comes as a one-day pill that could prevent the virus from entering cells and prevent the infection from shutting down a crucial immune response.

We all hope that vaccines will be found to fight the new coronavirus and prevent the disease from infecting more people in the coming years. But vaccines may not work, and that is why we are not putting all of our eggs in one basket. More than 100 laboratories are testing vaccine candidates, including a handful of teams that have reached human trials with promising results. But doctors are also developing new COVID-19 therapies that depend on drugs used to treat other conditions or on new antibody-based drugs.

%MINIFYHTML31a72021e043986912f57b477a79984813% %MINIFYHTML31a72021e043986912f57b477a79984813%

One of those drugs is remdesivir, which was designed to treat Ebola but was promising in COVID-19 therapy. Researchers in Britain and Norway have a different antiviral in mind, one that showed promising results against Zika and Ebola in laboratory tests, and is now being tested on patients with coronavirus in a clinical trial in the UK.

BerGenBio, with offices in Bergen, Norway, and Oxford, England, is a biotech company that employs just 38 people. They developed a drug called bemcentinib that has already reached Phase 2 of clinical trials. The company announced that bemcentinib was selected to be accelerated as a possible COVID-19 treatment through the ACCORD platform, short for ACcelerating COVID-19 Research & Development.

The study will include 60 patients with COVID-19 who will receive the bemcentinib compound and 60 patients who will receive standard care at six UK NHS hospitals.

The drug is a "highly selective and potent oral AXL kinase inhibitor once daily," the company explained in late April when the clinical trial was announced. The drug may play a key role in cancer treatment, "preventing immune evasion, drug resistance, and metastasis in a variety of cancer trials," in addition to working against Ebola and Zika in preclinical trials.

The drug inhibits the activity of AXL kinase, blocks the virus from entering the cell, and improves the antiviral response of type I interferon. Interferon is a key mechanism involved in immunity that can slow down viral replication in a cell. Recent studies explain that the new coronavirus can inhibit a cell's interferon genes and prevent the release of the substance. Separately, Hong Kong researchers have used interferon in an effective combination of three drugs in COVID-19 therapy. Stanford researchers are looking for a different type of interferon to treat the coronavirus.

"By inhibiting AXL with our medication, it prevented the virus from entering the cell," said BerGenBio CEO Richard Godfrey. ABC News. "And it also prevented the deactivation of the antiviral immune response that is critical for our bodies to kill off infections … making it a dual mechanism of action that the virus can hijack." That's really important. "

The CEO warned that the drug will not be the "magic pill,quot; that can treat the disease, as it is very rare for any disease. "Normally, it is a combination of drugs, whether they are complementary mechanisms or mechanisms that support others. So I think we will see emerging combinations, and we are already seeing how they are tested," he said.

Godfrey said he has high hopes for the drug without revealing any details about its effectiveness. As with other clinical trial accelerated therapies, including vaccines, we will have to wait before obtaining meaningful data.

Healthcare worker approaching an NHS hospital in London. Image source: Rick Findler / Shutterstock