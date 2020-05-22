CAA Signs Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actor Sebastian Stan. It will carry its first agent in a while, at a time when a lot is going on. He stars alongside Anthony Mackie in the Marvel Disney + series The falcon and the winter soldier, reprising the role of Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier that he has played in two Captain America movies and the last two Avengers movies.

He also recently co-starred with Margot Robbie and Allison Janney in I tonyaand co-starred in movies Destroyer and Endings, beginnings, the movie directed by Drake Doremus with Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan that is airing now.

Stan has a lead role in the female spy movie 355 hatched by Simon Kinberg and Jessica Chastain that Universal has scheduled for release on January 15. It also has next The devil all the time alongside Rob Pattinson and Tom Holland and the independent film Monday.

Stan continues to be represented by Brookside Artist Management, Sloane, Offer.