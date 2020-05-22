Bundesliga 2020 schedule: what games are there today? Times, television channels to watch soccer in the USA. USA

The Bundesliga has finally returned, giving German soccer fans, English soccer fans and almost anyone looking for live sports action a reason to get excited.

For all but two teams, this is Matchday 26 of 34 in the Bundesliga, which means that we have already spent three quarters of the season. The big game to watch on Saturday is Revierderby's rivalry between second place Borussia Dortmund and sixth place Schalke. On Sunday, first place, Bayern Munich returns to action in Union Berlin. And on Monday, Werder Bremen will try to change his season at home against Bayer Leverkusen, which is in fifth place.

Here is a complete guide to the Bundesliga game schedule for Matchday 26, including start times and television channels for watching soccer in the United States.

2020 Bundesliga schedule

(All hours Eastern Standard Time)

Friday May 22

The Berlin Derby will start matchday 27 on Friday in a battle between teams vying for position to claim last place in the Europa League. With a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim last Saturday, Hertha Berlin jumped to Union Berlin at the table and is currently 11th with 31 points. Union Berlin, a newly promoted team, will seek to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Bayern last Sunday and try to regain the position over their rivals. Both teams are about to reach sixth place in Wolfsburg (39 points), so a victory in the Berlin Derby would be crucial.

Hour Game Television channel 2:30 pm. Hertha Berlin vs. Berlin Union FS1, UniMás, TUDN, fuboTV

Saturday May 23

You'll want to get up early to watch the games on Saturday morning. Choose from the top six battles at 9:30 a.m. ET; Borussia Monchengladbach is in third place against Bayer Leverkusen in fifth place in FS2, and Wolfsburg in sixth place is host to Borussia Dortmund in second place in FS1. For those with Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Soccer Match Pass, you can catch Freiburg, coming out of an impressive draw with RB Leipzig, take on Werder Bremen and you can also see Paderborn take on Hoffenheim. Then once you've had enough of the morning games, you can watch Bayern Munich take on Eintracht Frankfurt at 12:30 p.m. in FS1.

Hour Game Television channel 09:30 am. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen FS2, FOX Sports 09:30 am. Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund FS1, TUDN USA, UniMas 09:30 am. Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen Fox Soccer Plus 09:30 am. Paderborn vs. Hoffenheim Fox Football Game Pass 12:30 pm. Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt FS1, FOX Sports

Sunday, May 24

Early risers on Sunday can enjoy a trio of games on FS1. Schalke will look to start the day at 7:30 a.m. ET with a recovery performance against Augsburg after their 4-0 loss at Revierderby to their bitter rivals in Dortmund. At 9:30 a.m., RB Leipzig will attempt to return to the title race with a victory at Mainz, while Mainz will attempt to part with Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation battle. Speaking of Dusseldorf, he will travel to face Cologne at 11:30 a.m. to close the games of the day.

Hour Game Television channel 7:30 am. Schalke vs. Augsburg FS1 TUDN 09:30 am. Mainz vs. RB Leipzig FS1, FOX Sports 11:30 am. Cologne vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf FS1, TUDN

How to watch Bundesliga soccer in the USA USA

For those with cable or satellite service, FOX will have you covered throughout the weekend on FS1 and FS2. Those with access to FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer Match Pass can also view the games. Those without cable or satellite looking to stream the games can do so on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Bundesliga standings

Bayern Munich is currently at the top of the table with 58 points, but is far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other five best teams: in second place Borussia Dortmund (54 points), in fifth place Leverkusen (50 points) and at home against third place Borussia Monchengladbach (52 points), for What the title, as well as fourth place in the Champions League, is still at stake.

Towards the center of the table is a battle for sixth place to claim last place in the Europa League. Wolfsburg currently ranks, but only nine points separate them from 12th place in Union Berlin, making it a tight competition.

At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, although Bremen has a game in hand at 16th place Fortuna Dusseldorf and only has a score of five points. The team that finishes 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation playoff with the third-place team in the Bundesliga 2.