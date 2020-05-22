Bryce Dallas Howard graduates from NYU 21 years after his first enrollment

VCG / VCG via Getty Images
It is never too late to fulfill your academic dreams.
Friday evening, Bryce Dallas Howard He teamed up with peers from around the world to celebrate a special milestone. Yes, it is time to graduate.
"I am so excited to share that I have officially graduated from New York University!" she revealed on Instagram. "I first enrolled in undergraduate in '99, then I took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been a 21-year process! It has been a long dream for me to complete my education Formal and while all of us New York University graduates were unable to wear glorious purple robes today, I want to thank everyone who supported and encouraged all graduates every step of the way. "
Bryce continued, "To the class of 2020, WE DID IT."
The Hollywood actress also urged her fellow graduates to read a special letter she wrote online. Spoiler alert: your words are sure to inspire.
"You all‘ will make it. " You just are, "he wrote." You are all winners and I know that EVERYONE is going to make it, whether in the conventional or unconventional sense. Everyone is really going to find success in their lives and careers and I am very confident of that and I am looking forward to everything. "
Bryce added: "How much success depends on who you surround yourself with."
So who else will graduate this month? We collected just a few of the familiar faces in Hollywood by saying goodbye to school and waving to a new chapter. Keep scrolling to see who else deserves a congratulation.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020421 / rs_1024x759-200521181354-1024_Kelly_Ripa_Michael_Joseph_Consuelos_mark_consuelos_MP_5.21.20.jpg.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data75 id =" 10 & output-quality” alt=”Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Michael Consuelos, Instagram”/>
Kelly Ripa / Instagram
Kelly Ripa and Michael Consuelos
In a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa she admitted she was disappointed in her son Michel Consuelos you will not have a traditional graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have had some anxiety about quarantining at our house lately, but I think that seems more from me," said Ripa. "Because I realize that my first-born, my first-born, graduates from college in a couple of days and is definitely not what we expected (…) He is one of these very special children, he has been kind all his life and He is such a good person, very hard working, that he wanted a great event to celebrate. And he, in the typical Michael way, said, "Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I keep getting my degree, that's fine. "& # 39;"
On Instagram, the host also congratulated his son on his great achievement. "2016 passed four years in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college. Congratulations Michael! You are a virtual graduate. Literally!" He wrote.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020417 / rs_1024x759-200517151857-1024-Pierce_Brosnan_mp_5.17.20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1092666″ alt=”Pierce Brosnan, Dylan Bronsan”/>
Pierce Brosnan / Instagram
Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020417 / rs_634x1024-200517153854-634-Julianne_Moore__Cal_Freundlich_mp_5.17.20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1092667″ alt=”Julianne moore cal freundlich”/>
Julianne Moore / Instagram
Julianne Moore and Cal Freundlich
"My son @cal_freundlich graduates from @davidsoncollege today. We couldn't be more proud of all he has accomplished in the past 4 years: graduating with honors, playing for @davidsonbasketball and entering graduate school. We are heartbroken that we cannot Celebrate it today as it deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ # graduation2020, "wrote Julianne Moore on Instagram.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020417 / rs_634x1024-200517154039-634-Heather_Locklear_Ava_Elizabeth_Sambora_mp_5.17.20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1092669″ alt=”Heather Locklear, Ava Elizabeth Sambora”/>
Heather Locklear / Instagram
Heather Locklear and Ava Elizabeth Sambora
The actress took to Instagram earlier this month to celebrate her daughter's graduation from Loyola Marymount University, "Tomorrow is the great LMU graduation at home for my baby. Tune in for more tomorrow."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020417 / rs_634x1024-200517153946-634-ludacris_Karma_Bridges_mp_5.17.20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1092668″ alt=”ludacris, bridges of karma”/>
Karma Bridges / Instagram
Ludacris and Karma bridges
"Hi guys, please celebrate and congratulate my DAUGHTER OF GOD @ karma.christine as she heads to SPELMAN COLLEGE this fall. This also makes it a lot easier for my random handling and pull-ups and I'm serious. Congratulations @ludacris @christine .esq I know you are all more than proud, "he wrote Chaka zulu of his goddaughter and Ludacris& # 39; daughter Karma on Instagram.
On his Instagram, he posted: "Ahh, I'm in fashion late, but it's fine. Today I celebrate my last day of high school. All the Spelmanites in my life are screaming with joy! Thank you, thank you, MILLIONS, thanks to my parents, my sisters, my teachers, my aunts, my aunts, my uncles, my girls and my friends for preparing me for the next stage of my life. I have a people of people encouraging me and I thank God for all of you. I am proud to announce that I will attend to the illustrious Spelman College and I am blessed to continue my mother's legacy. "
Watch Daily pop Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML7ab405deae50bdef3bf037aab03e979b14%