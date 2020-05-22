Bryce Dallas Howard graduates from NYU 21 years after his first enrollment

It is never too late to fulfill your academic dreams.

Friday evening, Bryce Dallas Howard He teamed up with peers from around the world to celebrate a special milestone. Yes, it is time to graduate.

"I am so excited to share that I have officially graduated from New York University!" she revealed on Instagram. "I first enrolled in undergraduate in '99, then I took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been a 21-year process! It has been a long dream for me to complete my education Formal and while all of us New York University graduates were unable to wear glorious purple robes today, I want to thank everyone who supported and encouraged all graduates every step of the way. "

Bryce continued, "To the class of 2020, WE DID IT."

The Hollywood actress also urged her fellow graduates to read a special letter she wrote online. Spoiler alert: your words are sure to inspire.