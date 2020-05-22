Bryce Dallas Howard finally earns his degree 21 years after enrolling at NYU

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Jurassic World & # 39; He rejoices when he joins the class of 2020 and celebrates his graduation from New York University after enrolling for his bachelor's degree in 1999.

Bryce Dallas Howard he finally graduated from New York University, 21 years after enrolling there.

The "Jurassic world"The star visited her Instagram page to mark the momentous occasion while also celebrating graduates of the Nine Muses program, which she teaches, at university.

"I am so excited to share that I have officially graduated from New York University!" she wrote. "I first enrolled in undergraduate in '99, then took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been a 21-year development!"

"It has been a long dream for me to complete my formal education and while all of the graduates of New York University were unable to wear glorious purple robes together today, I want to thank everyone who supported and encouraged all graduates every step of the way. To the class of 2020, WE DID IT. "

Bryce also shared a heartfelt letter he had written to his fellow graduates, emphasizing the importance of keeping in touch with good friends, especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Communicate with the people who inspire you, excite you, impress you, fascinate you, people who might be known instead of your best friend," he urged. "Communicate with your peers and find ways to constantly connect with each other after graduation. I have no idea what the entertainment and storytelling industry will look like on the other side of this, but I'm sure I can have a say in the matter of who am standing and who is standing next to me. "