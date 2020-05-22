Britain orders 14-day quarantine for arriving travelers

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain moved forward on Friday with a mandatory 14-day quarantine for arriving travelers, and heavy fines for those who violate the rules, outlining stringent new travel restrictions as other European nations are considering easing his.
For weeks, the British government balked at the idea of quarantining travelers, even as the death toll from the coronavirus rose above that of neighboring nations, but on Friday, Priti Patel, the home secretary, he dismissed critics who think his plan is damaging. , unfeasible or simply too late.
At a press conference, Patel argued that when the virus spread freely at home, there was little point in restricting travelers, but now that the pandemic was under control in Britain, the calculation had changed.
"It is to protect the progress made with so much effort and avoid a devastating resurgence in a second wave of the virus," Patel said, explaining the timing of the measures. As travel after closure increases, "imported cases could begin to pose an increasing threat," he added.
Travelers whose final destination is Great Britain must provide an address where they must isolate themselves and where they will be subject to spot checks by the police. Those who fail to comply face a fine of up to £ 1,000 ($ 1,218).
The plan, which will start on June 8 and will be reviewed every three weeks, has several exemptions, including for truckers, temporary farm workers, government officials and medical personnel, as well as anyone arriving from Ireland who has a common trip. agreement with Great Britain.
A prominent traveler who could be exempt is Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who could meet face-to-face with other Group of 7 leaders, including President Trump, if a planned meeting is held next month in Washington.
Still, for Johnson, who has presented a vision of a "global Britain,quot; after the country's exit from the European Union earlier this year, the application of quarantine to international travelers is another painful symbol of how the pandemic has affected your pandemic. agenda of the new government.
Other Britons are clinging to more common hopes, such as being allowed to travel for a late summer vacation, which has increased tensions within Mr Johnson's Conservative Party over the merits of the quarantine plan. On Friday, the government said it was considering the idea of allowing "airlifts,quot; to specific countries so that British tourists can head to Mediterranean beaches.
Medical experts said the decision to impose a quarantine was helpful but delayed. It would have been more effective three months ago, when people who came from Italy and other parts of Europe brought the virus to Britain.
"Of course, it is a valid move now, but what was correct in February-March is also correct in May-June," said Bharat Pankhania, an infectious disease expert at the University of Exeter School of Medicine. "They needed to do it when the virus was at a much earlier stage."
Dr. Pankhania said Britain's decision to kidnap visitors from China at the start of the outbreak was valuable, but that the government's decision not to do the same with European arrivals offset the benefits of that decision and contributed to a massive spread of the virus in the population. .
"Here you have to give an address and the police could appear," he said. "But if you live in that direction with five other people, does quarantine apply to them, and if not, what's the point?"
In handling the pandemic, Britain has often gone its own way, entering the blockade after many other nations have already done so, and lifting such measures more slowly. Most countries restricted travel before and now have lower infection rates than Britain, which has suffered more than 36,000 deaths.
Britain's transition to quarantine was so slow that it is occurring as some other European nations are experimenting with relaxing travel restrictions. Switzerland, Germany and Austria are allowing families divided by border closings to reunite again, and there is hope that the three countries will open their borders to each other and to France in mid-June.
At home, the British government is trying to lift the blockade, but is taking a cautious approach, knowing that the British remain nervous about the risk of a second increase in infections.
It is struggling to gain support for its plan to reopen schools for some students on June 1, with authorities in some English regions resisting and the Scottish government saying it will keep schools closed until August.
His persuasion task was not helped by guidance published by a scientific committee showing that the government's specific plan to reopen schools to some groups of children next month was not among the nine scenarios it had modeled.
An option that scientists seemed to prefer, which would have divided classes between groups of students attending every other week, was not favored by the ministers.
There was a lot of confusion about Ms. Patel's quarantine plan. Initial reports, after a phone call earlier this month between Johnson and France's President Emmanuel Macron, suggested that travelers from France would be exempt.
In a statement at the time, the government said: "Quarantine measures will not be applied to travelers coming from France at this stage,quot; and that "any action anywhere would be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner."
But after the political backlash in Mr. Johnson's cabinet, that idea was scrapped.
Nick Thomas-Symonds, who speaks on home affairs for the opposition Labor Party, said he supported the plan, but added that the government's handling of arrivals in the country "lacked urgency, consistency and clarity from the start."
"If quarantine is needed, it shouldn't have taken that long for measures to be introduced," he said. "There has been little thought given to testing and screening at airports."
Airlines have warned of a potentially devastating impact on their operations, and a lobbying organization, Airlines UK expressed concern earlier this month.
CEO of Ryanair low-cost airline Michael O’Leary predicted that the quarantine would be impossible to control and described the plans as "idiotic."